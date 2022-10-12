7 Perfect Books for a Self-Care Day

An easy getaway could be found right at home—in the kitchen. The process of cooking has long been one of healing through slowing down and nourishing your body. This cookbook doesn’t just contain recipes, but also essays and stories that bring cooking to a deeper, more personal level. Maybe you’re a dessert person and the “Orange Cheesecake Brownies” catch your eye. Or the “Lime Tart Spritzer” on a hot day. This guide is all about learning to love yourself, in and out of the kitchen.