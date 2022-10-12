7 Perfect Books for a Self-Care Day
There are so many ways people do self-care. Whether it’s cooking your favorite recipes after a long day, turning to the beauty of poetry, or even carving out a couple minutes to breathe between meetings, these books will give readers the tools they need to take some time for themselves.
Good Enough
Leanne Brown
An easy getaway could be found right at home—in the kitchen. The process of cooking has long been one of healing through slowing down and nourishing your body. This cookbook doesn’t just contain recipes, but also essays and stories that bring cooking to a deeper, more personal level. Maybe you’re a dessert person and the “Orange Cheesecake Brownies” catch your eye. Or the “Lime Tart Spritzer” on a hot day. This guide is all about learning to love yourself, in and out of the kitchen.
The Happy Sandwich
Jason Goldstein
Nothing says comfort like a crunchy sandwich packed with all your favorite meats and veggies. This book provides endless combinations that go beyond the classic PB&J. Whether it’s gourmet sandwiches like a Mexican Chicken Sausage and Peppers Sub to a classic grilled cheese, these recipes make it easy for busy people to come home and make after a long day.
Don't Forget to Breathe
Shonda Moralis
It’s hard to find time between having a career, personal life, and family. But Shonda Moralis makes it easy with over fifty five-minute “mindful breaks” that can help busy women find calm anywhere and anytime. These mindful breaks will help readers find energy at any moment, promote calm and awareness, and boost confidence.
Why We Travel
Patricia Schultz
Sometimes the best self-care comes from going on a getaway. Readers can take some time out of their everyday lives to travel the safaris of Zambia or the cities of Italy, all within the comforts of their home. Filled with anecdotes, inspirational quotes, and lush images, Why We Travel will inspire future trips and rekindle a sense of curiosity for the world.
That Noodle Life
Mike Le; Stephanie Le
These seventy-five comforting recipes inspired by Asia, Italy, and the American melting pot give us slurpable flavors with minimal fuss. From a French Onion Mac and Cheese to upgraded instant ramen, there’s a range of comforting noodles that will satisfy whatever readers are in the mood for. That Noodle Life brings food embodying happiness in its best form.
The Artisanal Kitchen: Classic Cocktails
Nick Mautone
Happy Hour is about to reach a whole new level with this cookbook that will teach readers how to master the classic Martini or crowd favorite Margarita. The recipes will equip readers the knowledge of liquor fundamentals and tools to make these easy cocktails anytime.
How to Love the World
James Crews; Ross Gay (Foreword by)
Through life’s anxieties and negativity, people have more and more turned to the comforts of poetry. From renowned poets like Amanda Gorman, Joy Harjo, Naomi Shihab Nye, Ross Gay, Tracy K. Smith, and others, these relatable poems will uplift readers and inspire them to see the beauty and pleasure within the world, even in times of darkness. It’s also an invitation for readers to see poetry as part of their daily lives through pauses for stillness, writing prompts, and place for reflection.
Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.