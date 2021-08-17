7 Books 4 Your Independence Day Reading List
Summer is in full swing, which means the 4th of July is almost upon us. It’s sure to be a huge celebration after the events of the past year. It will be nice to get outside again! Most people are taught that Independence Day, a federal holiday in the United States, commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776. (Sorry, Independence Day isn’t just a movie with Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum.) But there is so much more to the events and people that played a part leading up to July 4th than what you can learn from watching the Hamilton musical. (Even though it’s a really good show!) And there are so many amazing and fascinating events in early American history. Here’s a great list of books to kick off your Independence Day reading!
The Words That Made Us
by Akhil Reed Amar
This is a history of the American Constitution's formative decades from a preeminent legal scholar. Akhil Reed Amar examines the origins of the Constitution and the weighty questions and discussions that early Americans had that continued after its ratification, such as should the nation's borders be expanded, should America allow slavery to spread westward, what rights should Indian nations hold, and what was the proper role of the judicial branch?
Thomas Paine and the Clarion Call for American Independence
by Harlow Giles Unger
Thomas Paine was one of the most prolific, inspiring writers of his time. The most widely read political writer of his generation, he was a thinker ahead of his time, conceiving and demanding social reforms that are now integral elements of modern republican societies. Paine's ideas helped shape the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights, but historian Harlow Giles Unger also explains how his later works turned him into an outcast.
Forgotten Americans
by Willard Sterne Randall
by Nancy Nahra
When discussing the start of the United States of America, everyone mentions the founding fathers, such as George Washington and Benjamin Franklin. In fact, in most stories of US history, only the major figures get mentioned. But this books covers many of the lesser-known figures in who played integral roles in American history, good and bad, such as Margaret Shippen, wife of notorious traitor Benedict Arnold, and Annie Turner Wittenmyer, who took charge of supplying Union hospitals in the West during the Civil War.
The Ghost Ship of Brooklyn
by Robert P. Watson
And this is a little-known story around the time of the American Revolution. Moored just 100 yards off the coast of Brooklyn until the end of the American Revolution, the HMS Jersey was a cramped prison ship overflowing with men captured by the British or accused of disloyalty. Because of the poor conditions, more men died aboard the ship than were lost to combat during the entirety of the war. The outrage sparked by the treatment of the men aboard the ship helped fuel support for the war.
The Strategy of Victory
by Thomas Fleming
This is an in-depth look at the strategical planning and leadership of George Washington, and how it led to victory during the American Revolution. Preeminent historian Thomas Fleming closely examines the battles of the war and how Washington's inspired idea to create a professional army—which he heatedly fought with Congress about—played a huge role in the army's success and led to the founding of the US Army.
Suspected of Independence
by David McKean
And this is a fabulous biography of one of the least famous of America's founding fathers: Thomas McKean, the last to sign the Declaration of Independence. He was also one of the earliest to sign up for the Revolution, and went on to have many prominent jobs in government, including president of the Continental Congress, governor of Pennsylvania, and chief justice of Pennsylvania, which played a foundational influence in American law.
Guts & Glory: The American Revolution
by Ben Thompson
And last, but not least, here's an exciting, easily accessible and illustrated guide to the American Revolution, from popular blogger and history buff Ben Thompson. It will take young readers through all the most important parts of the war, from George Washington crossing the icy Delaware, to Molly Pitcher firing her cannon, to a riot in the streets of Boston, to the Culper Spy Ring stealing secrets, to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
