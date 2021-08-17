7 Books 4 Your Independence Day Reading List

Summer is in full swing, which means the 4th of July is almost upon us. It’s sure to be a huge celebration after the events of the past year. It will be nice to get outside again! Most people are taught that Independence Day, a federal holiday in the United States, commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776. (Sorry, Independence Day isn’t just a movie with Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum.) But there is so much more to the events and people that played a part leading up to July 4th than what you can learn from watching the Hamilton musical. (Even though it’s a really good show!) And there are so many amazing and fascinating events in early American history. Here’s a great list of books to kick off your Independence Day reading!

Forgotten Americans When discussing the start of the United States of America, everyone mentions the founding fathers, such as George Washington and Benjamin Franklin. In fact, in most stories of US history, only the major figures get mentioned. But this books covers many of the lesser-known figures in who played integral roles in American history, good and bad, such as Margaret Shippen, wife of notorious traitor Benedict Arnold, and Annie Turner Wittenmyer, who took charge of supplying Union hospitals in the West during the Civil War. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

Suspected of Independence And this is a fabulous biography of one of the least famous of America's founding fathers: Thomas McKean, the last to sign the Declaration of Independence. He was also one of the earliest to sign up for the Revolution, and went on to have many prominent jobs in government, including president of the Continental Congress, governor of Pennsylvania, and chief justice of Pennsylvania, which played a foundational influence in American law. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo