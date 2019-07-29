Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Tell Me the Day Backwards

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • An original concept distinguishes Tell Me the Day Backwards from other bedtime books, though in a way that also feels familiar and right.
    –The New York Times
  • The plot’s contrivance creates a game within a game–kids will have fun discovering the cause behind the effect in each of the day’s events.
    –Publishers Weekly
  • While bedtime stories abound, not all are equal. Make room on your shelves for this one.
    –School Library Journal

