National Spaghetti Day
Celebrate National Spaghetti Day with this collection of books stuffed with pasta-filled perfection.
I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti
by Giulia Melucci
From an affectionate alcoholic, to the classic New York City commitment-phobe, to a hipster aged past his sell date, and not one, but two novelists with Peter Pan complexes, Giulia has cooked for them all. She suffers each disappointment with resolute cheer (after a few tears) and a bowl of pastina (recipe included) and has lived to tell the tale so that other women may go out, hopefully with greater success, and if that's not possible, at least have something good to eat.
Peppered throughout Giulia's delightful and often poignant remembrances are fond recollections of her mother's cooking, the recipes she learned from her, and many she invented on her own inspired by the men in her life. Readers will howl at Giulia's boyfriend-littered past and swoon over her irresistable culinary creations.
Fabulicious!: Fast & Fit
by Teresa Giudice
With Heather Maclean
With two New York Times best sellers and continued star-status on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice has lots more to share with her fans. In this latest book, Teresa provides a detailed program for how she keeps her voluptuous, sexy figure after four kids (and as she approaches 40). The more than 60 recipes in Fabulicious!: Fast & Fit emphasize "skinny": including lessons on playing up veggies and grilled meats, cooking low-calorie Italian favorites, and rules for the five things you MUST cut out (and what to replace them with).
But Teresa isn't about deprivation. She loves food -- especially pasta and Tiramisu! Teresa proves that you CAN have your skinny jeans and spaghetti too. She tells you exactly how to live La Bella Vita- the "skinny" way.
Pinot, Pasta, and Parties
by Dee Dee Sorvino
by Paul Sorvino
Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino and Emmy-award winner Dee Dee Sorvino create delicious, authentic Italian recipes in this entertaining cookbook.
Dee Dee and Paul Sorvino do their best to make everyday a party. They celebrate life and being with each other in big and small ways as often as they can. They believe that the best way to celebrate or to solve the problems of the world is with a nice glass of wine and bountiful meal. No subject is taboo at their lively dinner table-especially when cocktails are served!
Providing a glimpse into their bi-coastal life and tales of Paul's acting career, this authentic Italian cookbook offers 80 recipes with menus for relaxed entertaining. From a Goodfellas' feastto a picnic with an Italian accent, from an abundant buffet to elevated Italian street fair food, the Sorvinos know how to turn out meals that are as delicious as they are fun. Their easy-to-prepare, mouthwatering recipes range from regional Italian classics to new takes on traditional food. Stuffed clams oreganata, unique bruschetta combinations, pasta e faigioli, pizza salumeria, farfalle with asparagus and pancetta, Pauls' famous meatballs and spaghetti sauce, chicken scarpiello, panzanella, grilled figs with honey and walnuts are just a few of the outstanding recipes found in Pinot, Pasta, and Parties. The food is so good at the Sorvinos' that theirs is the place of choice for casual get-togethers wherever they are.
Staten Italy
by Francis Garcia
by Sal Basille
Authors Fran and Sal are two regular guys from the neighborhood, cousins and best friends, whose DNA reads garlic and oil (they're fifth generation in the food business) and whose six hugely successful restaurants, starting with the legendary Artichoke Pizza, have impressed critics, fellow chefs, and chowhounds alike. They have written a book celebrating big flavor, along with loving (and hilarious) family stories, and rooted in the great Italian-American tradition, handed down through the generations.
The recipes are unfussy...simple and fast for school nights, fancier for weekends and holidays and offer readers a transporting, full-bodied take-away, rather than just a book about spaghetti and meatballs. Here you will find Eggs Pizziaola, Pork Cutlets with Hot Peppers and Vinegar, their famous Cauliflower Fritters, and many more authentic dishes served up with gusto.
Now Eat This! Italian
by Rocco DiSpirito
In his signature style, DiSpirito has recreated 100 classic Italian recipes to be healthy and low in calories and fat-yet still full of flavor. After travelling to Italy and perfecting the dishes side-by-side with the chefs who make them best-the Italian mamas-he offers sinful pastas, sauces, and desserts you never thought you could eat while keeping healthy, including: Spaghetti with My Mama's Meatballs, Mozzarella en Carozza, Chicken Parmigiana, Hand-Torn Pasta alla Bolognese, Sausage and Peppers, Classic Cannoli, Chocolate and Hazelnut Espresso Budino, and much more!
Now Eat This! Italian proves that Italian food doesn't have to be calorie-packed to be delicious. All under 350 calories, these full-flavor, low-fat recipes are sure to indulge your appetite without packing on the pounds.
The Sopranos Family Cookbook
by Artie Bucco
by Allen Rucker
by Michele Scicolone
by David Chase
Nuovo Vesuvio. The "family" restaurant, redefined. Home to the finest in Napolitan' cuisine and Essex County's best kept secret. Now Artie Bucco, la cucina's master chef and your personal host, invites you to a special feast...with a little help from his friends. From arancini to zabaglione, from baccala to Quail Sinatra-style, Artie Bucco and his guests, the Sopranos and their associates, offer food lovers one hundred Avellinese-style recipes and valuable preparation tips. But that's not all! Artie also brings you a cornucopia of precious Sopranos artifacts that includes photos from the old country; the first Bucco's Vesuvio's menu from 1926; AJ's school essay on "Why I Like Food"; Bobby Bacala's style tips for big eaters, and much, much more. So share the big table with: Tony Soprano, waste management executive "Most people soak a bagful of discount briquettes with lighter fluid and cook a pork chop until it's shoe leather and think they're Wolfgang Puck."
Enjoy his tender Grilled Sausages sizzling with fennel or cheese. Warning: Piercing the skin is a fire hazard. Corrado "Junior" Soprano, Tony's uncle "Mama always cooked. No one died of too much cholesterol or some such crap." Savor his Pasta Fazool, a toothsome marriage of cannellini beans and ditalini pasta, or Giambott', a grand-operatic vegetable medley. Carmela Soprano, Tony's wife "If someone were sick, my inclination would be to send over a pastina and ricotta. It's healing food." Try her Baked Ziti, sinfully enriched with three cheeses, and her earthy 'Shcarole with Garlic. Peter Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri, associate of Tony Soprano "I have heard that Eskimos have fifty words for snow. We have five hundred words for food." Sink your teeth into his Eggs in Purgatory-eight eggs, bubbling tomato sauce, and an experience that's pure heaven. As Artie says, "Enjoy, with a thousand meals and a thousand laughs. Buon' appetito!"
