Meet Hannah Hall

Hannah C. Hall is a best-selling author, speaker, and stay-at-home mom. She has written more than a dozen books for children, including the popular God Bless series, which has topped half a million in sales and includes four ECPA bestsellers. Hannah lives on a small farm in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, with her husband, five children, two dogs, one cat, and a dwindling number of chickens.

Penguin & Moose are back for another adventure! Their first book was about penguin learning how to fly. What is the theme for this new book?

Penguin and Moose Brave the Night is about Penguin’s first sleepover at Moose’s house. Despite Penguin’s excitement, we discover that, come nighttime, he is actually quite the scaredy-penguin. Will he be able to overcome his fear of the dark to enjoy his time with Moose?

Were you ever afraid of the dark? How did you get over your fear?

Oh yes! (Sometimes I’m still afraid of the dark!) But I’ve learned what Moose and Penguin learned: That God is always with me and I can trust him to keep me safe, even when I can’t see or understand what’s going on around me.

Being afraid of the dark is a common fear that many children have. What advice do you have for parents and family members helping little ones overcome those fears?

When I was a child, it always helped me not to be afraid when I saw that my parents weren’t afraid. Not being fearful ourselves is a strong determining factor in whether or not our children will be fearful. When my kids struggle at night (or any other time), we remind them of the truth (God is always with us and night is just like daylight to him!), pray with them, and make sure they’re not watching or being exposed to anything during the day that is inappropriate for their age level. Nightlights are always a good idea too.

Penguin and Moose have a sweet friendship. What are some qualities in their relationship that you hope children will learn and remember?

Moose is extremely patient and kind with Penguin. He never makes fun of Penguin when he struggles. And Penguin trusts Moose and is willing to learn from him. They make a great team.

What are some of the ways Moose tried to help Penguin overcome his fear?

Moose gently addresses Penguin’s various silly attempts to protect himself (a football helmet in bed?!?) but never belittles him for being scared. Instead, he admits that he used to be afraid too, and shares with Penguin what he learned about how not to fear.

Penguin and Moose had a sleepover with pillow fights, popcorn, and pillow forts! What was your favorite thing to do with your friends growing up?

Oh goodness. My friends and I were always coming up with hair-brained schemes. I remember one time as young girls we planned to have an all-night dance party, just the three of us. We lasted about 30 minutes.

Isaiah 41:10 appears in one of the illustrations. What does that verse say? What other Bible verses might parents find helpful for helping their kiddos overcome fear?

It’s one of my favorites, “So do not fear, for I am with you.” We had to shorten it for the sake of word count, but the rest of the verse is a worth reading and memorizing as well. “Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” It’s just one of many times in scripture that God reminds us that he’s holding us close. And there’s nothing safer than a good Daddy’s hands!

What would you like readers to take away from your book when they finish reading?

I would love for kids and their parents to remember that we are never, ever alone. Though the dark may not scare us, something else will. The world is a scary place, but Christ has overcome the world. We do not have to live in fear.

What’s next for you? Any new books in the works?

Yes! My first women’s devotional is coming out next June. It’s called Thirsty: 12 Weeks of Drinking Deeply from God’s Word. I’ve loved writing for kids, but I’m so excited to get to write for their mama’s now too!

Where can we find more about you and your books?

Find me on Facebook or on my website. www.HannahCHall.com