Getting Down with Dirty Deeds: A Series by J. Daniels

Down too Deep is out in just a couple of weeks, and we’re counting down the days until we can add Nate to our Dirty Deeds collection.

We figured we would celebrate J. Daniels’ upcoming novel by revisiting the other books in the series.

Which of these heartfelt and sexy books is your favorite?

Four Letter Word Sydney Paige was never so mortified to hear the words "wrong number" in her life. She meant to tell off the guy who broke her best friend's heart, but unleashed her anger on a stranger instead. Luckily, the stranger wasn't that mad about it after all. Brian Savage is living a life he's come to dread—that is until fate gives him a chance with Sydney Paige. Soon phone calls turn into date nights. But Brian has secrets, and he's scared that letting Syd in could have serious consequences.

Bad for You Shayla Perkins isn't the kind of girl who makes the same mistake twice, especially when it comes to Sean Molina. So when he gives her the world's biggest rejection, she decides she's done with him. That is until Sean makes Shay an offer she can't refuse. Sean has done things in life... bad things. But he's paid the price. Now he's looking to make up for his past by doing some good, and no one deserves more good than Shay. Beautiful on the inside and out, Shay is the kind of woman who should be cared for and protected–especially from a man like Sean. He's tried to keep his feelings for her in check, but a single, reckless impulse pulls them closer than ever before.