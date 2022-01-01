Cookbooks That’ll Make You Want to Fire Up the Grill
With hot summer days approaching, what better way to enjoy the heat and gorgeous clear skies than with friends, family, and food? These cookbooks include recipes for drinks, meats, side dishes, and vegetables that will make party-planning easy so you can have fun.
Green Fire
Francis Mallmann; Peter Kaminsky (As told to); Donna Gelb (As told to)
From the author of Seven Fires and Mallmann on Fire comes this extraordinary new approach to grilling vegetables and fruit. Mallmann brings technique, creativity, and experience to cooking vegetables and fruit over a live fire. These bold and intense flavors make vegetarian dishes the main meal and not a side. From a reinvigorated Caprese salad with blistered tomatoes, to four ways of making smashed potatoes, he makes it easy to turn the fire “green” for a healthier future using fewer animal products.
Just a Spritz
Danielle Centoni
Summer’s new refreshing drink is here: the spritz. In a bubbling array of colors and flavors, Danielle Centoni has a recipe for everyone, from the spritz newbie who wants a classic Negroni Sbagliato to the socialite who enjoys the picture-perfect Lady Lavender. Centoni has lots of recipes organized by taste profile and theme that will upgrade your next cocktail night. The colorful photos and variety of drinks will satisfy any craving.
Al Fresco
Julie Pointer Adams
With fresh, delicious recipes, tips for exploring the outdoors, and interviews with kindred spirits, this beautiful book is for people who want to spend more time with their friends and family outdoors - whether that means a picnic on the beach, potluck around the campfire, or cocktails and a snack during sunset. Fostering community around nature, food, and drink makes for an intimate experience, letting us open up to one another and ourselves!
Summer: a Cookbook
Marnie Hanel; Jen Stevenson
Summer is all about coming together with friends and family to let loose. These seasonal recipes make up more than just a cookbook, but help to plan the perfect party menus. From Focaccia Sandwiches to a Grilled Shrimp Louie Salad, these recipes are perfect to take outside for a picnic or beach day. And on those hot summer days, what better way to end than with a variety of ice cream sandwiches!
The Campout Cookbook
Marnie Hanel; Jen Stevenson
Elevate your camping experience with the recipes in this cookbook that complement the magic of gathering around a campfire with sharing a meal with friends and family. This book provides a mix of dishes that you can make ahead of time or cook on-site. Some of these include pizzas, stews, s’mores, and cocktails, alongside camping tips and a packing list for all your campout kitchen essentials.
The Picnic
Marnie Hanel; Andrea Slonecker; Jen Stevenson
The heat and gorgeous clear skies might inspire some to get outside for a picnic to escape from the day-to-day. This cookbook shares easy recipes, helpful checklists, and expert advice on how to plan an effortless get-together outdoors. From variations on deviled eggs to refreshing drinks, this book will help relieve the stress of planning so you can have more fun.
The Artisanal Kitchen: Barbecue Rules
Joe Carroll; Nick Fauchald
This book will help you step up your grill game. Joe and Nick have included more than 30 delicious recipes alongside six informational essays to make barbecuing more approachable for the grill novices, and inspire experts to try new recipes like the Sweet Tea-Brined Poussins and Lamb Saddle Chops with Mint-Yogurt Sauce. It’ll teach you the “whys” of live-fire cooking while also supplying recipes for every palate and occasion.
The Artisanal Kitchen: Barbecue Sides
Adam Perry Lang; Peter Kaminsky
While meat may be the usual highlight of a cookout, this book puts side dishes in the spotlight. From Smoked-Corn Flan to Mango Cilantro Salad, these side dishes are sure to elevate your next gathering by adding new flavors to the barbecue to complement the mains.
The Artisanal Kitchen: Summer Cocktails
Nick Mautone
These summer cocktails are the perfect refreshments for whether you’re lounging by the pool or working the grill. With more than 45 recipes ranging from classic piña coladas and margaritas, to fruit-forward alcohol-free cocktails like the virgin watermelon punch, Mautone gives us a collection of delightful drinks to quench your thirst.
