Cookbooks That’ll Make You Want to Fire Up the Grill

With hot summer days approaching, what better way to enjoy the heat and gorgeous clear skies than with friends, family, and food? These cookbooks include recipes for drinks, meats, side dishes, and vegetables that will make party-planning easy so you can have fun.

Green Fire From the author of Seven Fires and Mallmann on Fire comes this extraordinary new approach to grilling vegetables and fruit. Mallmann brings technique, creativity, and experience to cooking vegetables and fruit over a live fire. These bold and intense flavors make vegetarian dishes the main meal and not a side. From a reinvigorated Caprese salad with blistered tomatoes, to four ways of making smashed potatoes, he makes it easy to turn the fire “green” for a healthier future using fewer animal products. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Just a Spritz Summer’s new refreshing drink is here: the spritz. In a bubbling array of colors and flavors, Danielle Centoni has a recipe for everyone, from the spritz newbie who wants a classic Negroni Sbagliato to the socialite who enjoys the picture-perfect Lady Lavender. Centoni has lots of recipes organized by taste profile and theme that will upgrade your next cocktail night. The colorful photos and variety of drinks will satisfy any craving. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Al Fresco With fresh, delicious recipes, tips for exploring the outdoors, and interviews with kindred spirits, this beautiful book is for people who want to spend more time with their friends and family outdoors - whether that means a picnic on the beach, potluck around the campfire, or cocktails and a snack during sunset. Fostering community around nature, food, and drink makes for an intimate experience, letting us open up to one another and ourselves! Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Summer: a Cookbook Summer is all about coming together with friends and family to let loose. These seasonal recipes make up more than just a cookbook, but help to plan the perfect party menus. From Focaccia Sandwiches to a Grilled Shrimp Louie Salad, these recipes are perfect to take outside for a picnic or beach day. And on those hot summer days, what better way to end than with a variety of ice cream sandwiches! Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Campout Cookbook Elevate your camping experience with the recipes in this cookbook that complement the magic of gathering around a campfire with sharing a meal with friends and family. This book provides a mix of dishes that you can make ahead of time or cook on-site. Some of these include pizzas, stews, s’mores, and cocktails, alongside camping tips and a packing list for all your campout kitchen essentials. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Picnic The heat and gorgeous clear skies might inspire some to get outside for a picnic to escape from the day-to-day. This cookbook shares easy recipes, helpful checklists, and expert advice on how to plan an effortless get-together outdoors. From variations on deviled eggs to refreshing drinks, this book will help relieve the stress of planning so you can have more fun. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.