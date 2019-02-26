All Love, All Voices Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

THE DIVERSE ROMANCE OPEN SUBMISSIONS CONTEST(“Contest”) IS INTENDED FOR LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ONLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. DO NOT ENTER UNLESS YOU MEET THE ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA AND ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES.

Eligibility:Contest open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 and older as of March 19, 2019. Employees of Hachette Book Group, Inc. (“Sponsor”), and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, retailers, suppliers, distributors, advertising/promotion agencies (collectively, “Contest Entities”) and their immediate family members (spouses, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and/or those living in the same household of such employees, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. Contest is void where prohibited by law.

Submission Period: The Contest’s submission period for all entries is between 12:01 am Eastern Time (“ET”) on March 19, 2019 and 11:59 pm ET on April 15, 2019(“Submission Period”).

How to Enter: To enter, entrants must visit http://www.read-forever.com/all-love-all-voices to complete the entry form (“Entry Form”) and to submit an original manuscript and a five (5) page synopsis of the manuscript in accordance with these Official Rules (“Submission”), as well as a completed submission release form (collectively, the “Entry”).

Each entrant will get one (1) entry per person/household during the Submission Period. No automated entry devices and/or programs permitted. Receipt of Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, illegible, stolen, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, misdirected, technically corrupted or garbled Entries, which will be disqualified, or for problems of any kind whether mechanical, human or electronic. Only fully completed Entries are eligible. Proof of submission will not be deemed to be proof of receipt by Sponsor.

Submission Requirements: Each Submission that is entered into the Contest must meet ALL of the “Submission Requirements” set forth below. The Submission must:

be a full-length manuscript for a novel in one of the following two genres: (1) adult romance (i.e., focuses on characters meeting, getting to know each other and overcoming obstacles for their happily ever after); OR (2) women’s fiction (i.e., focuses on a woman’s journey and life experiences);

be reflective of diverse backgrounds and experiences, with an emphasis on #ownvoices, a hashtag associated with the movement supporting books about diverse characters written by authors from that same diverse group

consist of text only in English, specifically between 75,000 – 95,000 words and should not include any photos, illustrations or names of real people;

include a cover letter consisting of entrant’s name and the manuscript’s title and word count;

include a 5-page synopsis detailing the plot, character, and relationship arcs in the manuscript;

be entrant’s original work and shall not consist of any third party created, owned copyrighted and/or trademarked material;

be submitted as one digital upload in Microsoft Word format only via the Entry Form with the following file name format: [Manuscript Title] _[Entrant’s Last Name] (Note: Sponsor will not accept hard copy or email submissions sent outside of the Entry Form)

By entering into this Contest, each entrant represents and warrants that (i) their Submission is original; (ii) that their Submission has not been previously published (either self-published or by a third party) in any format (i.e., digital, audio, physical, etc.); (iii) they are the sole creator of their Submission; (iii) they are the sole ownerofallrights,titleandinterestinandto their Submission; (iv) they havetheexclusiverightandauthoritytosubmittheir Submissionto Sponsor as part of the Contest; (v) that their Submission does not infringe on or violate anycontract, right of privacy or publicity, copyright, trademark, other property right or any other right of any third party, and as of the date of entry is not the subject of any actual or threatened litigation or claim; and (iv) their Submission does not and will not violate any applicable laws, and is not and will not be defamatory, pornographic or obscene.

Note : Sponsor reserves the right, in sole discretion, to disqualify any Submission in the Contest if Sponsor views the Submission as potentially infringing, a violation or potential violation of a third party’s rights, or if it deems the Submission to be lacking in taste or quality, or to be otherwise objectionable.

Winner Selection: On or about July 19, 2019, three (3) First Prize winners, five (5) Second Prize winners and ten (10) Third Prize winners’ Submissions will be selected by a panel of judges, consisting of members of the editorial team of Sponsor’s Forever/Forever Yours imprint (the “Judges”), from among all eligible Entries using the following criteria: 30% Characters: Delineation of characters is well thought out and characters themselves are interesting, appealing, and relatable.

30% Storytelling: An engaging story that features diverse characters with diverse backgrounds and diverse experiences.

20% Dialogue: Dialogue in the Submission is clear, sufficient and presented in a believable, authentic and accurate manner.

20% Grammar: The Submission is grammatically correct and entrant understands basics of syntax and punctuation.

Judges’ decisions will be final and binding in all matters related to this Contest. In the event of a tie, the judges will reconsider the tied Submissions to determine three (3) First Prize winners, five (5) Second Prize winners and ten (10) Third Prize winners. Sponsor reserves the right to not award or to limit the number of the First, Second or Third Prizes if, in its sole discretion, it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified Entries. Sponsor will not reveal the judging scores for any Submission.

Winner Notification: Potential winners whose Submissions have been selected as the winning entries, but who have not yet been verified as official winners (“Potential Winner”), will be notified by Sponsor email on or about July 26, 2019(“Notification Date”).Sponsor shall have no liability for any winner notification that is lost, intercepted, delayed, or not received by the Potential Winner for any reason. Potential Winners may be required to execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Copyright Assignment, Liability Waiver and, unless prohibited, a Publicity Release (“Prize Claim Documents”) within five (5) days of the Notification Date and receipt of Prize Claim Documents from Sponsor. If Potential Winner does not respond to the initial notification within the time period stated, all required Prize Claim Documents are not returned within the specified time period (if applicable), prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or Potential Winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, the applicable prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, a alternate potential winner may be selected.

Prize: Three (3) First Prizes, five (5) Second Prizes and ten (10) Third Prizes are available (collectively, the “Prizes”).

Three (3) First Prizes are available for three (3) winners (one (1) prize per winner). The First Prize consists of one (1) thirty (30) minute phone consultation between winner and Sponsor’s editor(s) regarding editorial feedback on the Submission and deliberation by Sponsor to consider the Submission’s manuscript for possible publication under Sponsor’s Forever/Forever Yours imprint (see paragraph 8 below for additional details). The total ARV for the First Prize is $0.00.

Five (5) Second Prizesare available for five (5) winners (one (1) prize per winner). The Second Prize consists of one (1) round of written editorial feedback (approximately 1-2 pages in length) on the Submission prepared by a panel of Sponsor’s editors. The total ARV for the Second Prize is $0.00.

Ten (10) Third Prizesare available for ten (10) winners (one (1) prize per winner). The Third Prize consists of one (1) round of written editorial feedback (approximately 1-2 pages in length) only on the Submission’s synopsis prepared by a panel of Sponsor’s editors. The Total ARV for the third prize is $0.00.

Note : Winners of the Prizes understand and agree that any editorial consultation or feedback provided by Sponsor’s editor(s) reflects the opinion of the editorial panel reviewing the Submission and are constructive suggestions to be taken under advisement at the winner’s sole discretion.

Use of A First Prize Winners’ Submissions: Deliberation by Sponsor to potentially publish a First Prize Winner’s Submission shall not createa binding, fiduciary and/or confidential relationship between the First Prize Winner(s) and the Sponsor, nor shall it obligate Sponsor to enter into any possible transaction, venture or agreement with the First Prize Winner(s) with respect to publishing the Submission. First Prize winner(s) understand and agree that the decision to consider, acquire and/or extend an offer to publish the Submission is within the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Should Sponsor choose to extend an offer to publish a First Prize Winner’s Submission, such winner agrees and understands that the Sponsor’s standard acquisition practices and procedures will apply and the parties would be required to enter into a separate, written publishing agreement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, First Prize winner(s) agree to grant Sponsor the right of first refusal for a period of 6 months from the Notification Date to consider and determine interest in acquiring and publishing the Submission. Sponsor has no obligation to use any or all of the First Prize winners’ submissions for any purpose.

Further Documentation:If Sponsor shall desire to secure additional assignments or other documents in order to effectuate the purposes and intent of these Official Rules, then each entrant agrees to sign the same upon Sponsor’s request therefore.

General Prize Conditions: Prizes will be awarded only if Potential Winner(s) fully comply with these Official Rules. No interest will be paid on any prize. Prizes are non-transferable and non-assignable and non-cash prizes cannot be redeemed for cash. All details and other restrictions of Prizes not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute the Prizes with a different method of payment due to any reason whatsoever. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied.

Winner will be responsible for all taxes that may become payable as a result of the prize (federal, state, city, sales), as well as the proper reporting or declaration of income and payment of taxes and related costs, including interest and/or penalties, to the appropriate governmental authority(ies).

Publicity:By participating in the Contest, each entrant irrevocably grants the Contest Entities and their respective successors, assigns and licensee, the right to use such entrant’s first name, state or residence, in any and all media now or hereafter known, in any manner and together with other materials, for any purpose, including without limitation advertising and promotional purposes, as well as in, on or in connection with the Contest and/or other promotions conducted by the Contest Entities, worldwide in perpetuity, without further compensation or notice to or permission from entrant, and each entrant hereby releases the Contest Entities from any liability with respect thereto. Contest Entities are not responsible for any unauthorized use of Submissions by third parties. Sponsor has no obligation to make use of the rights granted herein.

General Liability Release/Force Majeure: Entrant agrees that the Contest Entities (a) shall not be responsible or liable for any losses, damages or injuries of any kind resulting from participation in the Contest or any Contest-related activity, or from acceptance, receipt, possession and/or misuse of the Prizes, and (b) have not made any warranty, representation or guarantee express or implied, in fact or in law, with respect to the Prize(s), including, without limitation, to such Prizes’ quality or fitness for a particular purpose. Contest Entities assume no responsibility for participation in the Contest or use of the Prizes. Contest Entities are not responsible for (i) lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered or garbled entries or email or entry forms; (ii) lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications; (iii) failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure; (iv) jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (v) other errors or difficulties of any kind, whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, mobile device, network, typographical, printing or otherwise, relating to or in connection with this Contest, including, without limitation, errors in these Official Rules or errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Contest, the processing or judging of the Submissions, the announcement of the Prizes or in any Contest-related materials; (vi) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest; or (vii) injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, disqualify any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsman-like or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any person, and Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages (including attorneys’ fees) and other remedies from any such person the fullest extent permitted by law.

In the event Sponsor is prevented from awarding the Prizes or continuing with the Contest as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, including but not limited to fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local governing law, order, regulation, public health crisis (e.g. Ebola), order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor’s control (each a “Force Majeure” event or occurrence), then subject to any governmental approval may be required, Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Contest. If the Contest is terminated for Force Majeure before the designated end date, Sponsor will (if possible) select the a potential winner from all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of the event of Force Majeure giving rise to the termination using the judging procedure set forth above or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor.

These Official Rules cannot be modified or amended in any way except in a written document issued in accordance with law by a duly authorized representative of Sponsor. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.