Reading Lists for These Times: On War

We at Algonquin process, well, everything by reading books. We look to them for comfort and understanding in difficult times so we’re sharing three reading lists in the hope that these books might help you, too. Sending peace, hope, and strength to readers everywhere.

The books listed here offer insight about war from people who’ve lived it and examples of bravery in the face of oppression and violence.