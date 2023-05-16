Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai on tour for DUST CHILD

From the internationally bestselling author of The Mountains Sing, Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai is back with Dust Child, a suspenseful and moving saga about family secrets, hidden trauma, and the overriding power of forgiveness, set during the war and in present-day Việt Nam.

March 14: Powell’s Books, Portland, OR

March 15: Friends & Fiction, Virtual

March 15: Seattle Public Library, Seattle, WA

March 16: The Ruby, San Francisco, CA

March 17: Oakland Asian Cultural Center in partnership with Eastwind Books of Berkeley, Pacific Links Foundation, English Department of UC Berkeley, PIVOT, Stories of Vietnam, and Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network, Oakland, CA

March 19: Global Village Foundation, Orange County, CA

March 20: LA Public Library in partnership with Skylight Books, Los Angeles, CA

March 21: Warwick’s Bookstore, San Diego, CA

March 21: Point Loma Assembly, organized by La Playa Books in partnership with the Center for War and Society at San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

March 22: University of Nevada Las Vegas, sponsored by the Black Mountain Institute, Las Vegas, NV

March 24: Estes Valley Library, sponsored by MacDonald Bookstore, Estes Park, CO

March 25: Boulder Book Store, Boulder, CO

March 27: Literary Salon Conversations from a Page, in partnership with Blue Willow Bookshop, Houston, TX

March 28: George Washington University, Washington, DC

March 29: College of Southern Maryland, La Plata, MD

March 30: St. Mary’s College of Maryland, St. Mary’s City, MD

April 1: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, hosted by Vietnam Society, the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs and in collaboration with Loyalty Bookstores, Washington, DC

April 3: Titcomb’s Bookshop, East Sandwich, MA

April 4: Brookline Booksmith Bookstore in partnership with the Transnational Literature Series, Brookline, MA

April 5: Yu & Me Books in partnership with the Asian American Writers’ workshop, New York, NY

April: Saigon Social, co-organized by the Vietnamese Boat People Podcast, New York, NY

April 8: White Whale Bookstore, sponsored by Chatham University, Pittsburgh, PA