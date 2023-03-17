2022 Summer Reading Sweepstakes Rules
Official Rules
NO PURCHASE REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN.
- Eligibility: ALGONQUIN, METROPLIS INSTAGRAM SWEEPSTAKES (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (and the District of Columbia), 18 years and older at the time of entry. Employees, officers and representatives of Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of each such employee, officer or representative are not eligible to participate. The Sweepstakes is subject to all federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations. Odds of winning in the Sweepstakes will depend on the number of eligible entries received for the drawings. VOID IN PUERTO RICO AND WHERE PROHIBITED.
- Sponsor: Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, Post Office Box 2225, Chapel Hill, NC 27515
- Agreement to Official Rules: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant fully and unconditionally agrees to and accepts these official rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding. Failure to comply with any of these rules may result in disqualification from Sweepstakes.
- Timing: Begins on June 13, 2022 and ends June 30, 2022.
- How to Enter: Follow the instructions on applicable Algonquin Books blog. No purchase, entry fee or payment is necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. No mechanically reproduced entries will be accepted. Limit one (1) entry per person/Instagram account. Entries must be received by 12pm Eastern, June 30, 2022. Entries are limited to individuals only; commercial enterprises and business entities are not eligible. Sponsor is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry of information by entrants; lost entries or transmissions; interrupted or unavailable network, server, or other connections; scrambled transmissions or other errors or problems of any kind whether mechanical, human, or electronic, technical malfunctions of the computer hardware, software, or any combination thereof; or problems associated with any virus or any other damage caused to entrants’ systems. Incomplete entries will be voided.
- Selection of Winners: 1 (one) Grand Prize winner will be chosen at random in a drawing conducted on or about June 30, 2022, from all eligible entries received for a bundle of 6 (six) Algonquin books including one (1) copy of Metropolis by B. A. Shapiro, one (1) copy of Jackie & Me by Louis Bayard, one (1) copy of Lucky Turtle by Bill Roorbach, one (1) copy of The Poet’s House by Jean Thompson, one (1) copy of Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah, and one (1) copy of Honor by Thrity Umrigar.
- The winner will be notified by email by July 6, 2022. If the randomly selected winner does not respond to the email by 12pm Eastern on July 11, 2022, a new winner will be randomly selected from the original entries.
- Sweepstakes Prizes: 1 (one) Grand Prizes: The Grand Prize winner will receive 6 (six) Algonquin books including one (1) copy of Metropolis by B. A. Shapiro, one (1) copy of Jackie & Me by Louis Bayard, one (1) copy of Lucky Turtle by Bill Roorbach, one (1) copy of The Poet’s House by Jean Thompson, one (1) copy of Calling for a Blanket Dance by Oscar Hokeah, and one (1) copy of Honor by Thrity Umrigar.
- Retail value of the total prize is $164.85.
- Publicity: Except where prohibited, participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes winner’s consent to Sponsor’s use of winner’s name, likeness, voice, opinions, biographical information, hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media without further payment or consideration.
- General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. In such event, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules. Any attempt by any person to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil law, and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.
- Release: By entering this sweepstakes, entrant agrees to release and hold harmless, Sponsor, its affiliates and related companies, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize.
- LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: IN NO EVENT SHALL ALGONQUIN BOOKS OF CHAPEL HILL, ITS AFFILIATES AND RELATED COMPANIES, OR THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, OR AGENTS COLLECTIVELY HEREIN, PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR: (I) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE MALFUNCTIONING OF ANY COMPUTER, CABLE, NETWORK, HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (II) THE UNAVAILABILITY OR INACCESSIBILITY OF ANY TRANSMISSIONS OR TELEPHONE OR INTERNET SERVICE; (III) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (IV) ELECTRONIC OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES OR THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES; (V) ANY INJURY, LOSS, CLAIM, DAMAGE, OR SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO LOST PROFITS OR LOST SAVINGS), WHETHER BASED IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY OR OTHERWISE, TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ENTRANT’S COMPUTER, HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE, WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM ENTRANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF THE PRIZE. APPLICABLE LAW MAY NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY OF INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES SO THE ABOVE LIMITATION OR EXCLUSION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. YOUR USE OF THE SITE SHALL BE AT YOUR OWN RISK.
- Disputes: Entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the courts of the state of New York and the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York or any courts successors thereto in respect of any controversy which may arise out of or in relation to this Agreement or its performance and each party hereby waives any objections to such jurisdiction and venue; and (ii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion but in no event attorneys’ fees. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of New York, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of New York.
- Winners List: Sweepstakes results may be obtained after July 31, 2022, by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Marketing Department, Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, Post Office Box 2225, Chapel Hill, NC 27515.
- Entrant’s Personal Information: Excluding the terms of Section 8, Publicity, above, all other personally-identifiable information collected from entrants is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policies located at http://algonquinyoungreaders.com/privacy-terms-of-use/
Terms of Use and Privacy
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use