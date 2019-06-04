A Time to Build

A leading conservative intellectual argues that to renew America we must recommit to our institutions





Americans are living through a social crisis. Left and right alike have turned “institution” into a dirty word and use metaphors of destruction to describe the path forward: cleaning house, draining swamps. But, as acclaimed conservative intellectual Yuval Levin argues, this is a misguided prescription, rooted in a defective diagnosis. The social crisis we confront is defined not by an oppressive presence but by a debilitating absence of the forces that unite us and militate against alienation.





Levin argues that now is not a time to tear down, but rather to build and rebuild by committing ourselves to the institutions around us. From the military to churches, from families to schools, institutions provide the forms and structures we require to be free. By taking concrete steps to rebuild our trust in them, we can renew the ties that bind Americans to one another.



