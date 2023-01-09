Free shipping on orders $35+
Everything You Need to Ace Computer Science and Coding in One Big Fat Notebook
The Complete Middle School Study Guide (Big Fat Notebooks)
Description
From the editors of Brain Quest, America’s #1 educational bestseller!
Including:
This Big Fat Notebook makes it all “sink in” with key concepts, mnemonic devices, definitions, diagrams, and doodles to help you understand computer science.
Including:
- Computing systems
- Binary code
- Algorithms
- Computational thinking
- Loops, events, and procedures
- Programming in Scratch and Python
- Boolean Expressions
- Web development
- Cybersecurity
- HTML
- CSS
- …and more!
The Big Fat Notebook series is built on a simple and irresistible conceit—borrowing the notes from the smartest kid in class. Each book in the series meets Common Core State Standards, Next Generation Science Standards, and state history standards, and are vetted by National and State Teacher of the Year Award–winning teachers. They make learning fun and are the perfect next step for every kid who grew up on Brain Quest.
