Free shipping on orders $35+

Everything You Need to Ace Computer Science and Coding in One Big Fat Notebook
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Everything You Need to Ace Computer Science and Coding in One Big Fat Notebook

The Complete Middle School Study Guide (Big Fat Notebooks)

by Workman Publishing

Text by Grant Smith

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

ebook
ebook

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 28, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Apr 28, 2020

Page Count

576 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781523511778

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Computers / Coding & Programming

Description

From the editors of Brain Quest, America’s #1 educational bestseller!

This Big Fat Notebook makes it all “sink in” with key concepts, mnemonic devices, definitions, diagrams, and doodles to help you understand computer science.
 
Including:
  • Computing systems
  • Binary code
  • Algorithms
  • Computational thinking
  • Loops, events, and procedures
  • Programming in Scratch and Python
  • Boolean Expressions
  • Web development
  • Cybersecurity
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • …and more!
 
The Big Fat Notebook series is built on a simple and irresistible conceit—borrowing the notes from the smartest kid in class. Each book in the series meets Common Core State Standards, Next Generation Science Standards, and state history standards, and are vetted by National and State Teacher of the Year Award–winning teachers. They make learning fun and are the perfect next step for every kid who grew up on Brain Quest.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less