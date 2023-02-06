Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Boris Vallejo Fearless Rider 1,000-Piece Puzzle
for Adults Fantasy Dragon Gift Jigsaw 26 3/8” x 18 7/8”
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 22, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A 1,000 piece puzzle from America’s premier fantasy artist.
Boris Vallejo begins with an old master’s gift of understanding every bone, muscle, tendon, and sinew in the human body, and ends somewhere beyond the reaches of time and space. The vision is pure audacity: a warrior astride her three-headed dragon, curved blade at the ready, in a swirl of fire and ice. Follow her, piece by piece, and imagine yourself in a world transformed.
Featuring:
- 1,000 interlocking pieces
- Mini-poster (9 3/8” x 6 3/4”) for reference or framing
- Completed puzzle size: 26 3/4” x 18 7/8”
