Boris Vallejo Fearless Rider 1,000-Piece Puzzle

1,000 interlocking pieces

Mini-poster (9 3/8” x 6 3/4”) for reference or framing

Completed puzzle size: 26 3/4” x 18 7/8”

Boris Vallejo begins with an old master’s gift of understanding every bone, muscle, tendon, and sinew in the human body, and ends somewhere beyond the reaches of time and space. The vision is pure audacity: a warrior astride her three-headed dragon, curved blade at the ready, in a swirl of fire and ice. Follow her, piece by piece, and imagine yourself in a world transformed.