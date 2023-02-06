Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Boris Vallejo Fearless Rider 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Boris Vallejo Fearless Rider 1,000-Piece Puzzle

for Adults Fantasy Dragon Gift Jigsaw 26 3/8” x 18 7/8”

by Workman Publishing

by Boris Vallejo

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.95

Regular Price $24.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 22, 2020.

On Sale

Sep 22, 2020

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523513215

Genre

Nonfiction / Art / Individual Artists / General

Description

A 1,000 piece puzzle from America’s premier fantasy artist.
 
Boris Vallejo begins with an old master’s gift of understanding every bone, muscle, tendon, and sinew in the human body, and ends somewhere beyond the reaches of time and space. The vision is pure audacity: a warrior astride her three-headed dragon, curved blade at the ready, in a swirl of fire and ice. Follow her, piece by piece, and imagine yourself in a world transformed.
 
Featuring:
  • 1,000 interlocking pieces
  • Mini-poster (9 3/8” x 6 3/4”) for reference or framing
  • Completed puzzle size: 26 3/4” x 18 7/8”

