“Curry Kimchi has an effortless way of exploring the diversity of flavors throughout Asia, and the world. These dishes are thoughtfully balanced, beautifully prepared, and full of vibrant seasonal ingredients — and most of all, I love the way cooking is a joyful and creative process in Unmi’s hands.” — Alice Waters, Chez Panisse



“This innovative cookbook delivers bold yet balanced flavors, opening up a world of exciting flavors to cooks at any level. I’m thrilled to bring the recipes of these very thoughtful chefs into my kitchen.” — Virginia Willis, James Beard Foundation Award-winning cookbook author and chef



“When I read Unmi’s story, it made me want to run into the kitchen and cook from this book. I fell in love not only with her warmth but also her sincere relationship to food. She may have just made an Asian cook out of me!” — Joanne Weir, James Beard Foundation Award-winning cookbook author, chef, and host of Weir Cooking on PBS



“Chef Unmi Abkin has created a name for herself with a series of fusion-flavored restaurants in the Pioneer Valley of New England. In this debut cookbook, Abkin and Taylor (her partner and co-owner) take us on a swift, highly focused tour of Abkin’s idiosyncratic culinary landscape. Where else will you find Instant Pot pork carnitas tacos rubbing shoulders with General Tso’s tofu, or Korean bolognese with gochujang and miso paste? Sharply curated and intensely sauced, Abkin’s creations are both manageable enough for the weeknight routine and eccentric enough to disrupt it.” — NPR's Favorite Books of 2019



"James Beard Award semifinalist Abkin brings her unique perspective to this collection of 70 recipes inspired by her Korean, Mexican-American, and Jewish heritage and her experience preparing Asian inspired cuisine." — Booklist

