The Eight Reindeer of the Apocalypse
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The riotously funny novel set in the world of THE PORTABLE DOOR, now a movie starring Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill
Praise
"Full of invention and ingenuity . . . Great fun."—SFX on Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City
"Parker's acerbic wit and knowledge of human nature are a delight to read as he explores the way conflict is guided, in equal measure, by the brilliance and unerring foolishness of humanity . . . . Thoroughly engaging."—RT Books Reviews on The Two of Swords: Volume One
"This is another splendid offering from K.J. Parker, the (pseudonymous) British fantasist who seems incapable of writing in anything but top form."—Locus on Sharps
"Well-crafted, powerful and downright unmissable"—SFX on The Company
"Brilliant."—Locus on The Engineer Trilogy
"Skillful plotting and rich scene-setting."—Guardian on The Company
"A richly textured and emotionally complex fantasy...Highly recommended."—Library Journal on The Engineer Trilogy (starred review)
"Astonishingly good."—RT Book Reviews on Sharps
"Parker's skillful control of pacing, expert rendering of characters, and subtle sense of humor add depth and believability."—Library Journal on Sharps