From Quantum Physics to Climate Change, How the Science of Uncertainty Can Help Us Understand Our Chaotic World

by Tim Palmer

How the tools that enabled us to overcome the uncertainty of the weather will enable us to find new answers to modern science’s most pressing questions  

Why does your weather app say “There’s a 10% chance of rain” instead of “It will be sunny tomorrow”? In large part this is due to the insight of Tim Palmer, who made uncertainty essential to the study of weather and climate. Now he wants to apply it to how we study everything else.  

In The Primacy of Doubt, Palmer argues that embracing the mathematics of uncertainty is vital to understanding ourselves and the universe around us. Whether we want to predict climate change or market crashes, understand how the brain is able to outpace supercomputers, or find a theory that links quantum and cosmological physics, Palmer shows how his vision of mathematical uncertainty provides new insights into some of the deepest problems in science. The result is a revolution—one that shows that power begins by embracing what we don’t know.  

Praise

Tim Palmer is a scientific polymath. It’s hard to think of anyone else who could have written so authoritatively— and so accessibly—on themes extending from quantum gravity to climate modelling. This fascinating and important book offers some profoundly original speculations on conceptual linkages across different sciences.”
 —Lord Martin Rees, Astronomer Royal of the United Kingdom
“In a whirlwind of a book that’s partly scientific autobiography and partly the manifest of a visionary, Tim Palmer masterfully weaves together climate change and quantum mechanics into one coherent whole. Using uncertainty as a unifying principle, Palmer puts forward new perspectives on old problems. A revolutionary thinker way ahead of his time.”
 —Sabine Hossenfelder, author of Existential Physics and Lost in Math
