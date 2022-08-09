Orders over $45 ship FREE

Moon Southwest Road Trip
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Moon Southwest Road Trip

Drive the Loop from Las Vegas to Santa Fe, Visiting 8 National Parks along the Way

by Tim Hull

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $20.99 CAD

ebook Revised
Trade Paperback Revised
ebook Revised
Trade Paperback Revised

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $20.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Apr 18, 2023

Page Count

520 Pages

Publisher

Moon Travel logo

ISBN-13

9781640497474

Genre

Travel / Travel / United States / West / Mountain (az, Co, Id, Mt, Nm, Nv, Ut, Wy)

Description

Wind-carved red rocks, brightly-painted adobe houses, and miles of open desert road: explore the beauty of the Southwest with Moon Southwest Road Trip. Inside you'll find:
  • Flexible itineraries: Drive the entire two-week road trip, or follow strategic routes like a Route 66 road trip or a week-long tour of the national parks, or plan a shorter getaway to Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Zion and Bryce, Arches and Canyonlands, Santa Fe, or Taos
  • Eat, sleep, stop and explore: With lists of the best hikes, views, and more, you can marvel at the sandstone spires of Monument Valley and the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde National Park, go mountain biking in Moab, or swimming in Havasu Falls. Revel in the glitz of Las Vegas, shop the markets of Santa Fe, and dig in to delicious southwestern cuisine
  • Maps and driving tools: 32 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions for the entire route, and full-color photos throughout
  • Local expertise: Road warrior and Arizona local Tim Hull shares his love of the Southwest (including where to find the best fiery chiles!)
  • Planning your trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions
With Moon Southwest Road Trip's practical tips, flexible itineraries, and local know-how, you're ready to fill up the tank and hit the road.
 
Looking for more scenic road trips in America? Try The Open Road. Spending more time in the Southwest? Check out Moon Arizona & the Grand Canyon, Moon New Mexico, or Moon Utah.

About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.

For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Travel Guide