Moon Southwest Road Trip
Drive the Loop from Las Vegas to Santa Fe, Visiting 8 National Parks along the Way
Wind-carved red rocks, brightly-painted adobe houses, and miles of open desert road: explore the beauty of the Southwest with Moon Southwest Road Trip. Inside you'll find:
- Flexible itineraries: Drive the entire two-week road trip, or follow strategic routes like a Route 66 road trip or a week-long tour of the national parks, or plan a shorter getaway to Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Zion and Bryce, Arches and Canyonlands, Santa Fe, or Taos
- Eat, sleep, stop and explore: With lists of the best hikes, views, and more, you can marvel at the sandstone spires of Monument Valley and the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde National Park, go mountain biking in Moab, or swimming in Havasu Falls. Revel in the glitz of Las Vegas, shop the markets of Santa Fe, and dig in to delicious southwestern cuisine
- Maps and driving tools: 32 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions for the entire route, and full-color photos throughout
- Local expertise: Road warrior and Arizona local Tim Hull shares his love of the Southwest (including where to find the best fiery chiles!)
- Planning your trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
