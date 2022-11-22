Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
The Tao of the Backup Catcher
Playing Baseball for the Love of the Game
Description
Told partly through the experiences of MLB veteran, Erik Kratz, THE TAO OF THE BACKUP CATCHER, chronicles the unsung men of baseball who serve the job, the hardships they face, and their love for a game that would not always love them back.
In baseball there are superstars and stars and everyday players and then there are the rest. Within the rest are role players and specialists and journeymen and then there are the backup catchers. THE TAO OF THE BACKUP CATCHER is about them, the backup catchers, who exist near the bottom of the roster and the end of the bench and between the numbers in a sport – and a society – increasingly driven by cold, hard analytics.
THE TAO OF THE BACKUP CATCHER is a story of grown men who once dreamed of stardom and generational wealth. Instead, they were handed a broom and a deeper understanding of who wins and why, who stands tall and who folds, and who will invest their own lives in those who might not.
Backup catchers survive in part because every team needs one. They are necessary, once or twice a week. They prosper because the game, like the world around the game, still needs good souls, honest efforts, open eyes and ears, closed mouths, compassion for the sad parts, a laugh for the silly parts, and a heart that knows the difference. Backup catchers are sports’ big brothers, psychologists, priests, witch doctors, player coaches, father figures and drinking buddies, all wrapped in a suit of today’s polycarbonate armor and yesterday’s dirt. They come with a singular goal – to win baseball games. They play for the greater good. After that, they play for themselves. A reverie on loving the grind and the little things baseball can teach us, THE TAO OF THE BACKUP CATCHER profiles Erik Kratz, Josh Paul, AJ Ellis, Bobby Wilson, Drew Butera, Matt Treanor, and John Flaherty to name a few.
What's Inside
Praise
“Lend Tim Brown’s inimitable voice to a sporting subculture overflowing with personality, mix in Erik Kratz’s tale of perseverance and what blossoms is magic. This isn’t a story about baseball. It’s about life and the beauty of knowing and accepting who you are.”—Jeff Passan, ESPN baseball columnist and bestselling author of The Arm
“The late, great Hall of Famer Joe Morgan once told me that baseball is only fun if you're really, really good at it. The rest is unforgiving, hard work. Tim Brown is a baseball fan's writer: really, really good at it while appreciating the hard work, the people who do it, and its costs. Erik Kratz is who we all think we are, dedicated, willing to put in the time for the unglamorous results. The combination of these two is a real story for real people. If you care about the work of baseball, and not just the glory, this is the perfect book for you.”—Howard Bryant, author of Rickey: The Life and Legend of an American Original
“Tim Brown is a brilliant baseball wordsmith, and Erik Kratz is a delightful baseball personality, and together they have combined to write a wonderful book celebrating baseball’s hidden heart. This is a tale of ultimate grinders who toil in obscurity yet epitomize integrity. While you may have never heard of them, you’ll never be able to forget them.”—Bill Plaschke, Los Angeles Times sports columnist and panelist on ESPN’s Around the Horn
"Erik’s incredible journey through baseball has created a rare wisdom for both life and our wonderful game. Enjoy the ride through the countless teachable moments that the life of the back up catcher offers."—Craig Counsell, manager of the Milwaukee Brewers
“The backup catcher is one of the most interesting and intriguing positions in major league baseball. He is always ready, always alert and rarely plays. In THE TAO OF THE BACKUP CATCHER, Tim Brown and Erik Kratz take us inside this fascinating world and deliver a riveting account of what players endure in their quest to succeed at this challenging job. It’s compelling, it’s emotional and it’s a must-read for the backup catcher in all of us.” —Jack Curry, three-time New York Times bestselling author and studio analyst for the YES Network
"If God is in the details, then what Tim Brown has done with the story of Erik Kratz is divine. Yes, it’s a baseball book by one of our finest baseball writers. No one better understands the subtleties and hierarchies of life in the clubhouse better than Brown, nor is anyone better at describing the interior of the game. But THE TAO OF THE BACKUP CATCHER is also an ode to that which seems diminished in American life: humility, dedication, craft, a kind of virtue that doesn’t require an affirming emoji, an endzone dance, a bat toss, or even a pat on the back."—Mark Kriegel, author of Pistol and The Good Son