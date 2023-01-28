Free shipping on orders $35+

Life Is a Joke
Life Is a Joke

100 Life Lessons (with Punch Lines)

by The Javna Brothers

On Sale

Oct 31, 2017

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523500239

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Personal Growth / General

Description

The wit and wisdom of jokes. In that order.

Did you hear the one about the man who was convinced he was dead?

It’s a classic, and like the 99 other joke in this book, you’ll delight in the reading and even more in the telling. There’s also the one about Einstein and his chauffeur. The woman who went on vacation and left her pet cat with her sister. The farmer with the three-legged pig.

But when the laughter settles, something else happens. In the masterful hands of the Javna brothers, each joke reveals insights into human behavior—and tips for putting that insight into action—that you’ll want to share as readily as the jokes themselves.
 

