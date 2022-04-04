From the flea market you haven’t hit yet to the Joshua Tree getaway you keep meaning to plan, experience something new right here at home with Moon 52 Things to Do in Los Angeles.
- Cool things to do in and around the city: Check out the Black-owned galleries in West Adams, explore the murals of Historic Filipinotown, and support local entrepreneurs at Mercado La Paloma. Sample street tacos on Sunset, dive into the best Korean barbecue, or experience a drag-show brunch. Bike or skate along the LA River, search for sea life in the tide pools of San Pedro, or hike to the Griffith or Mount Wilson observatories
- Day trips and weekend getaways: Take the Pacific Surfliner Train from Union Station to Solana Beach, kayak on Lake San Marcos, or wander Ojai’s creeks and pick up fallen fruit from orchards along the way. Rent a golf cart on Catalina Island, explore the petroglyphs of China Lake in Ridgecrest, or immerse yourself in desert artwork at the Salton Sea
- Experiences broken down by category: Find to do lists for each season, activities for kids, outdoor adventures, arts and culture, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more
- A local's advice: Born and raised in Los Angeles, author Teena Apeles knows the city's ins and outs, from unexpected street art to hidden local history
- Inspirational full-color photos throughout
- Easy-to-scan planning tips: Addresses, nearby attractions, and tips for avoiding the crowds if you're heading to a popular spot
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use