Moon 52 Things to Do in Los Angeles
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Moon 52 Things to Do in Los Angeles

Local Spots, Outdoor Recreation, Getaways

by Teena Apeles

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781640496323

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: December 20th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Pacific (ak, Ca, Hi, Nv, Or, Wa)

PAGE COUNT: 250

Select a format:

ebook
Trade Paperback
From the flea market you haven’t hit yet to the Joshua Tree getaway you keep meaning to plan, experience something new right here at home with Moon 52 Things to Do in Los Angeles.
  • Cool things to do in and around the city: Check out the Black-owned galleries in West Adams, explore the murals of Historic Filipinotown, and support local entrepreneurs at Mercado La Paloma. Sample street tacos on Sunset, dive into the best Korean barbecue, or experience a drag-show brunch. Bike or skate along the LA River, search for sea life in the tide pools of San Pedro, or hike to the Griffith or Mount Wilson observatories
  • Day trips and weekend getaways: Take the Pacific Surfliner Train from Union Station to Solana Beach, kayak on Lake San Marcos, or wander Ojai’s creeks and pick up fallen fruit from orchards along the way. Rent a golf cart on Catalina Island, explore the petroglyphs of China Lake in Ridgecrest, or immerse yourself in desert artwork at the Salton Sea
  • Experiences broken down by category: Find to do lists for each season, activities for kids, outdoor adventures, arts and culture, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more
  • A local's advice: Born and raised in Los Angeles, author Teena Apeles knows the city's ins and outs, from unexpected street art to hidden local history
  • Inspirational full-color photos throughout
  • Easy-to-scan planning tips: Addresses, nearby attractions, and tips for avoiding the crowds if you're heading to a popular spot
What are you doing this weekend? Try something new with Moon 52 Things to Do in Los Angeles.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less