The Story of Us
A heart-wrenching story that will make you believe in true love
From the USA Today bestselling author of Fisher’s Light comes a “heartbreaking and hopeful” (AL Jackson) standalone romance about first love and second chances.
How much can a man take before he breaks?
1,843 days. That’s how long I survived in that hellhole. They tried to break me, but I resisted. And I owe it all to the memory of warm summer nights, the scent of peaches, and the one woman who loved me more than I ever deserved to be loved. Now, I’ll do anything to get back to her.
Only Shelby Eubanks isn’t the girl I left behind all those years ago. She’s someone else, a stranger. My Shelby-my little green-eyed firecracker-would never give up her dreams, would never disappear into her mother’s ambitions. But I won’t give up on her. On us. I may be broken, and scarred, and not the man I used to be, but I will do whatever it takes to remind her of the story of us.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The best book I have read all year. Heartbreaking and hopeful. Highly recommend."—A.L. Jackson, New York Times & USA Today bestselling author
"Emotional and real! I couldn't read THE STORY OF US fast enough and know it will stay with me forever. Five heart pounding stars!"—Aleatha Romig, New York Times bestselling author
"This is a story of an undying, unending love that was strong enough to heal even the deepest of scars. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for beautifully written, heart-wrenching and healing romance to fall in love with."—Aestas Book Blog
"I fell hard for these characters, I felt their every emotion, their every up and down, and coupled with Tara Sivec's knack for storytelling, I would wholeheartedly recommend this book to anyone in a heartbeat."—Natasha is a Book Junkie