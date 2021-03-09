Touchpoints-Birth to Three
Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549139789

USD: $26.98  /  CAD: $33.98

ON SALE: July 27th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Developmental / Child

From America’s most beloved pediatrician comes the classic guide to a child’s physical, emotional, and behavioral development

All over the U.S. and in over twenty countries around the world, Touchpoints has become required reading for anxious parents of babies and small children. T. Berry Brazelton’s great empathy for the universal concerns of parenthood, and honesty about the complex feelings it engenders, as well as his uncanny insight into the predictable leaps and regressions of early childhood, have comforted and supported families since its publication in 1992. In this completely revised edition Dr. Brazelton introduces new information on physical, emotional, and behavioral development. He also addresses the new stresses on families and fears of children, with a fresh focus on the role of fathers and other caregivers. This updated volume also offers new insights on prematurity, sleep patterns, early communication, toilet training, co-sleeping, play and learning, SIDS, cognitive development and signs of developmental delay, childcare, asthma, a child’s immune system, and safety. Dr. Sparrow, Brazelton’s co-author on several other books, brings a child psychiatrist’s insights into the many perennial childhood issues covered in this comprehensive book. No parent should be without the reassurance and wisdom Touchpoints provides.

Reader Reviews

Praise

Little Rock Family, February 2010
"[Brazelton's] advice is timeless."

Warwick Beacon, 8/19/10
"Should be required reading for any prospective parents or child daycare providers."

Brain Child magazine, 1/29/15
"A book like this reminds us that each child is an individual and not just a symptom, disorder, or disease."
(A Top 10 Book for Parenting Children with Disabilities)
