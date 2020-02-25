Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jed and the Junkyard Rebellion

Jed and the Junkyard Rebellion

by

With a turn of a key, Jed discovers he’s more (and less) than he could have ever imagined. But as more questions than answers surface, Jed digs deeper into his history-and goes further into himself.

Who is his father? Where is his mother? What is this place? How did these dreadnaughts get here? And . . . why is this happening to him?
Strange truths, unexpected twists, and powerful revelations unfold as Jed confronts his past and contemplates his future.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: February 4th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781484737903

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR JED AND THE JUNKYARD WAR

"A well-wrought debut with enough of a start on both the plot and world-building to leave readers impatient for the follow-up."—Kirkus
Read More Read Less

Jed and the Junkyard War