Jed and the Junkyard Rebellion

With a turn of a key, Jed discovers he’s more (and less) than he could have ever imagined. But as more questions than answers surface, Jed digs deeper into his history-and goes further into himself.



Who is his father? Where is his mother? What is this place? How did these dreadnaughts get here? And . . . why is this happening to him?



Strange truths, unexpected twists, and powerful revelations unfold as Jed confronts his past and contemplates his future.