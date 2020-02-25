Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jed and the Junkyard Rebellion
With a turn of a key, Jed discovers he’s more (and less) than he could have ever imagined. But as more questions than answers surface, Jed digs deeper into his history-and goes further into himself.
Who is his father? Where is his mother? What is this place? How did these dreadnaughts get here? And . . . why is this happening to him?
Strange truths, unexpected twists, and powerful revelations unfold as Jed confronts his past and contemplates his future.
Who is his father? Where is his mother? What is this place? How did these dreadnaughts get here? And . . . why is this happening to him?
Strange truths, unexpected twists, and powerful revelations unfold as Jed confronts his past and contemplates his future.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR JED AND THE JUNKYARD WAR
"A well-wrought debut with enough of a start on both the plot and world-building to leave readers impatient for the follow-up."—Kirkus
"A well-wrought debut with enough of a start on both the plot and world-building to leave readers impatient for the follow-up."—Kirkus