A Perfect Pairing

Description

With the help of her friends, one woman gets a second chance at love and a new career.



Natasha Baldwin has made a good life as a top Realtor in her hometown of Firefly Lake. She has no complaints, except one—letting go of her dream to become an interior designer. When an opportunity arises to merge her current profession with her passion, Natasha is excited but a little unsure she has what it takes. Support from her group of girlfriends during their bi-weekly supper club is all she needs to take the leap. That is, until she realizes she has to work with Antonio Hayes—the only man she’s ever loved and lost.



Natasha is wary about having to work extensively with Antonio, but she knows she can’t let their past dictate her future. She hopes to declare a truce with her ex, but their awkward first encounter unleashes bittersweet memories of a precious love they once shared—and the realization that the chemistry still burns between them. Over delicious food and warm conversation with her best girls, Natasha realizes she’s been given a second chance at both love and the career she wants—and all she has to do is find the courage to go for it.