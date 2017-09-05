Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
When the Wolves Bite
Two Billionaires, One Company, and an Epic Wall Street Battle
The inside story of the clash of two of Wall Street’s biggest, richest, toughest, most aggressive players–Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman–and Herbalife, the company caught in the middle
Edition: Unabridged
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Told in a
breathless, urgent style, this is a trenchant business drama that brings life
to its characters and will mostly appeal to business buffs."—Publishers Weekly
"When the Wolves
Bite is the thrilling story of an epic battle between two business titans.
Nobody can tell it like Scott Wapner does, because nobody knows activist
investors better than he does. If you want to know what makes billionaires
go to war, you must read this book!"—Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money
"When the Wolves
Bite completely changed the way I think about activist investors. A
fantastic read from a man who keeps these titans of business honest on his show
every day."—Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank investor and chairman of O'Shares ETFs
"It's never about
money. It's always about ego. This book is a telling examination of the
psychology of billionaires trying to one-up each other."—Andrew Ross Sorkin, New York Times bestselling author of Too Big to Fail
"When the Wolves
Bite reads like an action film with multiple combatants, but the story is
told from a neutral corner, capturing all the nuance, drama, and importance of
a giant battle. Scott Wapner provides great insights for all into a very
complex world."—Michael Ovitz, cofounder of CAA