Scott Wapner

Scott Wapner is the host of Fast Money: Halftime Report, which airs every weekday on CNBC. Wapner has also reported several documentaries for the network, including Ultimate Fighting: From Blood Sport to Big Time, which earned him an Emmy nomination, and One Nation, Overweight, for which he received an award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers as well as a Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. Known industry-wide as an expert in the area of activism and markets, Wapner has reported live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and is in regular contact with all the personalities in this book. He lives in New Jersey.

Arrow Icon Arrow icon