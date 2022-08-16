I Help at Home!

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Teach your child 12 practical life skills through colorful, step-by-step pictures and an interactive skills chart with sliding windows that makes it fun for kids to record their daily accomplishments.



Sweeping, scrubbing, dusting, and picking up are perfect hands-on activities for teaching toddlers to care for their environment, while also fostering independence and developing strong motor skills. Inspired by the Montessori curriculum, this colorful guide specially created for 2- to 5-year-olds, teaches practical life skills with step-by-step photos. From setting a table to washing dishes, dusting shelves, and cleaning the bedroom, toddlers and preschoolers learn the confidence and satisfaction that comes from being able to help at home. The unique book format features an interactive skills chart with sliding windows on the inside back cover, encouraging toddlers to complete the task, slide the window and proudly say, “I Did It!”.



