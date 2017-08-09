Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Can't Fight the Feeling
In Nashville the men are strong, the women are bold, and love comes to those willing to fight for it.Read More
Russ Green is an expert at keeping people out – physically and emotionally. After a career-ending injury, the former quarterback was lucky to find a place as a bouncer at Words & Music. All he wants to do now is stay out of the limelight – alone. With his background, he’s nobody’s Prince Charming. His life is routine, and he likes it that way. Gym, work, home. No surprises. Until a bar brawl lands him in the emergency room, and in some very capable hands…
Nurse Joslynn Wright found her calling during a childhood bout of leukemia. While the fast-paced ER keeps her adrenaline pumping, it’s nothing compared to being with Russ. Her illness made her cautious, though, and Russ’s closed-off nature certainly doesn’t make things any easier. But she can’t help being intrigued by the contradiction of a burly bouncer who can gently strum a guitar. If she’s learned anything in Nashville, it’s that love may take work, but the rewards can be well worth the effort…
“Sweet, sexy, and heartwarming. …Fans of Terri Osburn and LuAnn McLane will enjoy Can’t Fight the Feeling.” — Harlequin Junkie
Edition: Digital original
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Ms. James delivers a down home good time.... Can't Let Her Go is a tale of sacrifice, compromise and following your heart, even at the risk of accomplishing your dreams. The sweetest sound I ever heard was the music of the heart, that shines through in every word of this beautiful ballad of love."—NightOwlReviews.com, Reviewer Top Pick
"Sandy James is an amazing storyteller."—The Reading Cafe
"Sandy James creates characters that we can see friends, family, and even ourselves in; true to life people with real world problems." —Musings & Ramblings
"A pleasant read that takes place in a city that is as big on heart as it is on music."—Library Journal on Can't Fight the Feeling