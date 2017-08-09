In Nashville the men are strong, the women are bold, and love comes to those willing to fight for it.





Russ Green is an expert at keeping people out – physically and emotionally. After a career-ending injury, the former quarterback was lucky to find a place as a bouncer at Words & Music. All he wants to do now is stay out of the limelight – alone. With his background, he’s nobody’s Prince Charming. His life is routine, and he likes it that way. Gym, work, home. No surprises. Until a bar brawl lands him in the emergency room, and in some very capable hands…





Nurse Joslynn Wright found her calling during a childhood bout of leukemia. While the fast-paced ER keeps her adrenaline pumping, it’s nothing compared to being with Russ. Her illness made her cautious, though, and Russ’s closed-off nature certainly doesn’t make things any easier. But she can’t help being intrigued by the contradiction of a burly bouncer who can gently strum a guitar. If she’s learned anything in Nashville, it’s that love may take work, but the rewards can be well worth the effort…





“Sweet, sexy, and heartwarming. …Fans of Terri Osburn and LuAnn McLane will enjoy Can’t Fight the Feeling.” -Harlequin Junkie





The Nashville Dreams series:

Can’t Walk Away

Can’t Let Her Go

Can’t Fight the Feeling



