OUTCRY
OUTCRY

New Voices Speak Out about the Power of the Church

by

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781617957536

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $21.99

ON SALE: August 9th 2016

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Ministry / Preaching

PAGE COUNT: 176

The Outcry tours were born out of a desire to be the lights and sounds of the greatest movement in the world — the local church. While studies and critics may indicate a decline of the local church, Ryan Romeo’s Outcry attests that the movement is only increasing. It’s time we band together to empower the local church to influence the surrounding culture. It’s you. It’s us. Stand behind the church Jesus gave His life for. The part you play in your local church matters. You are an integral part of bringing God’s story to all corners of the world. God’s church isn’t finished! Her best days are ahead.

With Contributions from:

Shane Quick (OUTCRY)
David Crowder
Jenn Johnson (Bethel Music)
Chris Quilala (Jesus Culture)
Pat Barrett (Housefires)
Chris Llewellyn (Rend Collective)

