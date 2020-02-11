Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Emily's First 100 Days of School
Emily is ready for her first day of school. There’s so much to do: learning the alphabet, singing, reading books, dancing, and counting, starting with the very first day. One hundred days feels very far away, but day by day, Emily and her classmates see they’re getting closer. And as the lessons they learn begin to add up, their world expands. Chock-full of surprising discoveries, age-appropriate activities, and plenty of humor, Emily’s First 100 Days of School supports growing skills in reading, writing, and arithmetic, with an emphasis on math skills.Read More
