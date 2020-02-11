Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Cryptid Hunters

Cryptid Hunters

by

After their parents are lost in an accident, thirteen-year old twins Grace and Marty are whisked away to live with their Uncle Wolfe-an uncle that they didn’t even know they had! The intimidating Uncle Wolfe is an anthropologist who has dedicated his life to finding cryptids, mysterious creatures believed to be long extinct.
Bank Street Best Children's Books of the Year, 2005

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures

On Sale: April 1st 2006

Price: $6.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9780786851621

Trade Paperback
