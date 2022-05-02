Rick Steves Snapshot Dublin

With Rick Steves, Dublin is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Ireland includes:
Exploring beyond Dublin? Pick up Rick Steves Ireland for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
- Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on Dublin's best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- Top sights and local experiences: Uncover Irish history at the Kilmainham Gaol or view the Book of Kells in the Trinity Old Library. Stroll down lively O'Connell Street, tap your foot to traditional folk music, and embark on a pub crawl for a taste of the local nightlife
- Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
Exploring beyond Dublin? Pick up Rick Steves Ireland for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use