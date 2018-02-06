The Microbiome Breakthrough - Read an Excerpt!What is Your WillWhen I use the term will, I don’t mean “will power” or “determination.” You can’t just wake up one morning and decide that you will no longer feel depressed or anxious. I don’t mean “the power of positive thinking.” Nor do I mean any type of emotional outlook. Yes, our thoughts are important factors in our health, and so are our emotions. But beyond our thoughts, our emotions, and even our subconscious, the essence of who we are is not our brain or our mind, but our will. That is why connecting deeply to your will is vital to your ability to be well.So, what exactly is your will? It is your deepest self—the part of you from which spring your most important needs and desires. Because we live in the physical world and need to survive, we have a will to receive for ourselves alone—the drive to survival, comfort, and fulfilling your own needs. The will to receive is the urge in a baby to cry until it is fed, or changed, or held. For us adults, the will to receive is our drive to practice self-care, to ensure that we have enough money to survive, to make sure that we have a comfortable place to live and enough food to eat.However, the will to give is even more important because it is our deepest essence. In our individualistic culture, it’s sometimes hard to fathom the depth and power of this will to give. When I speak of it, people often mistakenly think I’m talking about deprivation or some kind of saccharine “love” that is way too sentimental to stand up to the pressures of this dog-eat-dog world. But the will to give is something very different.Think for a moment of a basketball team. Each player wants to shine individually—to gain the admiration of the crowd, to rack up glory or awards or whatever accolades an individual might win. There’s a huge satisfaction in being the one to make the basket, to score the winning point, to lead the team to victory. That’s the will to receive for oneself alone.But equally, every player on that team also wants to give to his or her teammates. In the heat of the game, even while players might want to receive money, glory, and fame for themselves, they also want to give energy, strength, and skill to their team. When the ball is in play, team members are less interested in being the hero than in passing the ball to whoever can make the shot. They become caught up in their wish to give to others—to do everything they can to help their team to win. In fact, because they see themselves as part of a team, their will to give to others brings the most intense type of fulfillment and inspiration for themselves.As I hope my example makes clear, both types of will are necessary to make a great player—and a great team. Every good player has a will to receive—to gain a place on the starting five, to be given respect and appreciation from his or her team, coach, and fans.But each player also has a genuine will to give—not in the spirit of self-sacrifice or sentimental love, but as the only way to truly play the game. A player doesn’t think, “I wish I could make this shot, but I guess I’d better pass it to my teammate because I’m a good person and I believe in self-sacrifice.” He or she thinks, “Where does the ball belong? What can I do to contribute to our game? How can I give the most that is in me?”At this point, the circle becomes complete. Activating the will to receive opens the pathways to give selflessly. The player caught up in the spirit of the game is equally able to grab the ball and make a basket, and to pass the ball to a teammate. Both are equally satisfying—both are equal gifts to the overall good. Because the individual player is also the member of something larger, receiving and giving become two aspects of the same experience. You are actually receiving in order to give. That’s when a team functions at its best. And when you are in that state of receiving in order to give, you are at your healthiest, with clear thoughts, vibrant mood, confidence and optimism overflowing.Ultimately, the will to receive and the will to give become integrated, and the desire to give grows so powerful, it consumes everything else. Think of the way parents care for their children or the way artists devote themselves to their creation or the way scientists dedicate themselves to finding the answer to a problem that will benefit all humanity. These people all need to receive—but they receive in order to give: to their children, their art, or their life’s work. These are lofty examples, but I have seen my patients transform themselves precisely at this moment: when they use the will to receive in order to give—to their loved ones, to those in need, or simply to the people whom they encounter during the day. This is our highest stage of development, when our will becomes unified and fully directed toward giving— and this is when we become truly whole, and truly well.I’ll give you another terrific example of the will to give: bacteria. Like all living creatures, an individual bacterium is concerned with its own survival. In the competition for available food, each individual bacterium pushes the others out of the way in its race to consume what it needs to stay alive.Yet at the same time, bacteria operate as a collective. Sure, they have a will to receive—but they also have a will to give. That’s how they can operate as a microbiome—a community of bacteria that functions as a larger whole.Think of all those generations of scientists who tried to eradicate bacteria in the great war of humans vs. bacteria. How in the world could those bacteria survive against such powerful opponents? Those scientists were some of the smartest, most powerful people on earth. Any individual bacterium they wanted to destroy, they could. But because the bacteria stuck together—because they evolved and functioned as a group in which each individual also gave to the welfare of the whole—we humans were unable to defeat them. When the bacteria expressed their will to give to one another—when they operated as part of a larger whole—they became unbeatable.When it comes to treating anxiety, depression, and brain fog, I have seen that when my patients can activate both aspects of their will—the will to receive for themselves and the will to give to others—that's when healing truly begins. 