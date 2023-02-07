Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Greatest Capitalist Who Ever Lived
The Greatest Capitalist Who Ever Lived

Tom Watson Jr. and the Epic Story of How IBM Created the Digital Age

by Ralph Watson McElvenny

by Marc Wortman

Oct 24, 2023

592 Pages

9781541768536

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Business

A riveting, first-ever, sweeping biography of Thomas Watson Jr, more important to the history and development of the modern world than Vanderbilt, Morgan, Rockefeller, and Carnegie, the story of a man who risked everything, personally and professionally to launch the computer age that created the world we live in today. A book will bring his importance and significance to a broad audience

Thomas Watson Jr. drove IBM to undertake the biggest gamble in business history with a revolution no other company of the age could dare– the creation in the 1960s of the IBM System/360, the world's first fully integrated and compatible mainframe computer that laid the foundation for the information technology future.  Its success made IBM the most valuable company in America. Fortune magazine touted him as “the greatest capitalist who ever lived.” Time named him one of the “One Hundred People of the Century.”
 
Behind closed doors, Watson was a multifaceted, complicated man. As a young man, he was a failed student and playboy, an unlikely candidate for corporate titan. He pulled his life together as a courageous World War II pilot and took over IBM after his father’s death. He suffered from anxiety and depression so overwhelming that he spent days prostrate and locked in a bathroom at home while IBM faced crisis after crisis. And he carried out a family-shattering battle over the future of IBM with his brother Dick, who expected to follow him as CEO.
 
But despite his many demons, he laid the foundation for what eventually became the global information technology industry, which dominates today’s world. His story, and the industry he created, is equal to, if not more important than that of Rockefeller and Standard Oil, Vanderbilt and the railroads, and Morgan in finance.


 
 

