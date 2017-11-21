Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Our Band Could Be Your Life
Scenes from the American Indie Underground, 1981-1991
The definitive chronicle of underground music in the 1980s tells the stories of Black Flag, Sonic Youth, The Replacements, and other seminal bands whose DIY revolution changed American music forever.
Our Band Could Be Your Life is the never-before-told story of the musical revolution that happened right under the nose of the Reagan Eighties — when a small but sprawling network of bands, labels, fanzines, radio stations, and other subversives re-energized American rock with punk’s do-it-yourself credo and created music that was deeply personal, often brilliant, always challenging, and immensely influential. This sweeping chronicle of music, politics, drugs, fear, loathing, and faith is an indie rock classic in its own right.
The bands profiled include:
- Sonic Youth
- Black Flag
- The Replacements
- Minutemen
- Husker Du
- Minor Threat
- Mission of Burma
- Butthole Surfers
- Big Black
- Fugazi
- Mudhoney
- Beat Happening
- Dinosaur Jr.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use