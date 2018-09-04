Perhaps the most important global trend of the last few years has been the rise–and transformation–of information warfare. In the digital age, real military engagement matters less than how it is broadcast. The result is a constant deluge of lies, shock humor, absurdity, and fear-mongering–a circus atmosphere created to disorient us and undermine our sense of truth.





This is Not Propaganda is a Thomas Pynchon-like journey behind the enemy lines of the endless, multinational information war. In his signature style–by turns analytical, poetic, lurid, and funny–disinformation expert Peter Pomerantsev explores the contours of this new global order. He learns information tactics from protesters in Serbia, narco-warlords in Mexico, Fox News hosts in America, and the KGB officers who forced his own family into exile.





As he takes in these surreal yet important lessons, Pomerantsev ultimately looks to the future, envisioning what a better form of democracy might look like. This is a necessary book for navigating our new reality.