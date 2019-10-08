Por amor al fútbol. La historia de Pelé (For the Love of Soccer! The Story of Pelé)

Esta encantadora historia escrita por Pelé, futbolista legendario, celebra las cosas que más le gustan del juego. Es un cuento fácil de leer que también contiene información biográfica sobre la infancia y la carrera deportiva de Pelé.



¿Qué es lo que el mejor jugador de fútbol del mundo ama de este deporte? ¡Lo mismo que tú! La velocidad, el trabajo en equipo, bajar el balón, pasarlo, intentar un tiro y… ¡GOOOOOOL!



El galardonado artista Frank Morrison prepara el juego entretejiendo dos dinámicas historias visuales: el inspirador ascenso a la fama de Pelé y los esfuerzos de un joven atleta por seguir los veloces pasos de su héroe. Juntas, las palabras y las imágenes ofrecen toda la diversión y la emoción de un juego reñido. ¡Fanáticos y fanáticas de la Copa Mundial, vengan a jugar!



Este libro de Nivel 2 de lectura alienta a los niños y las niñas que están aprendiendo a leer a hacerlo en voz alta e incluye historias más complejas con vocabulario sencillo.



Edición en ingles, For the Love of Soccer! The Story of Pelé, también disponible.



Written by soccer legend Pelé, this heart-warming story celebrates what he loves most about the game. This easy-to-read story also includes biographical information about Pelé’s childhood and sports career.



What does the world's greatest soccer player love about soccer? The same things that you do! Speed, teamwork, dribbling, passing, taking your best shot—and making a G-O-O-A-A-A-L!



Award-winning artist Frank Morrison sets up the play by weaving together two dynamic visual stories: Pelé’s inspiring rise to fame and a young athlete’s efforts to follow in his hero’s speedy footsteps. Together, words and pictures deliver all the fun and excitement of a closely matched game. World Cup fans, come play!



This Level 2 reader encourages developing readers to sound out loud and includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.



An English edition, For the Love of Soccer! The Story of Pelé, is also available.