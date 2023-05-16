First Words

Margaret Atwood as a 14-year-old, pictured here at Niagara Falls

W HEN M ARGARET A TWOOD WAS in high school, she wrote about political repression, class inequality, and the difficult choices facing women—themes that continue to appear in her more than twenty-five published books of fiction and poetry. The author of Bluebeard's Egg and Other Stories (1983), Power Politics: Poems (1996), Cat's Eye (1989), and Alias Grace (1996), Atwood is perhaps best known for her 1985 novel The Handmaid's Tale, a futuristic nightmare in which an oppressive society classifies certain women as reproductive chattel.

Born in Ottawa, Ontario, in 1939, Atwood didn't write much as a child until age sixteen, "when it came to me that I was a writer." In much of the juvenilia below, she focuses on the very adult subject of regret: In "A Cliché for January," a young woman mourns a childhood friend trapped, by pregnancy, in an unwanted marriage. "The English Lesson," written when Atwood was seventeen, features a morose schoolteacher reflecting on the fiancé she lost to war and on the literary career that eluded her.

In a lighter mood, "Three Cheers for Corona" is a tongue-in-cheek essay (written as an English assignment) defending a woman's right to smoke cigars. As does so much of Atwood's adult work, this spoof takes aim at restrictive gender roles and strikes a blow for equality and flamboyance.

A REPRESENTATIVE

( CIRCA 1956, AGE 15–17)

Sad intelligence, that seeks

Down dark and lone deserted streets

And through the sewerage of men*

For one small spark, one ray of light;

He, the machine, enclosed in night

Potential, silent, still and sad

Lacks the power to use the power

To drive the wheels to make him mad.

Inertia, curse of everything

That wants to grow, to reach and stretch,

Has laid its thin sciatic hand

Upon this sorely crippled land.

*Atwood returns to the gutter in her story "The Man from Mars" (1977) when she refers to an old man "who lived for three years in a manhole."

THREE CHEERS FOR CORONA!

( CIRCA 1956, AGE 16–17 )

"I did smoke cigars a couple of times, on a 'dare,'" says Atwood. "They made me ill."

For some time now, my name has been drifting through a sooty cloud of misunderstanding and prejudice. My erstwhile friends avoid me on the street, I hear strangers whispering about me as I pass, and my acquaintances regard me with raised eyebrows and a supercilious curl of the lip.

Why? The answer is reasonable enough. I smoke cigars. Mind you, I don't publicize the fact. When offered a cigarette, I lower my eyes modestly and murmur a polite, "No, thank you." Then I brace myself for the inevitable question: "Don't you smoke?" My upbringing compels me to tell the truth. "Well, not exactly. At least, not cigarettes. Only cigars." This usually brings an amused but obviously disbelieving smile; but the smiles vanish when I slip my stoogie out of my purse, lick it all over to counteract dryness, chomp off the end with my little yellow incisors, and light up. Astonishment is hardly the word for the reaction.

There are many arguments against women smoking cigars. I have heard them all, and have concluded that they are, without exception, weak, inconclusive, and based on the shaky foundation of conformity. Most people contend that smoking cigars is unfeminine; it is hardly worth the space to point out that short skirts, short hair, and short marriages, all established facets of present society, were once frowned upon. Another popular fallacy is the one that confines the use of cigars to middle-aged, paunchy business executives. There is no reason why women, who are now participating actively in the business world, should not inherit the cigar along with the seat on the Control Board. As for the pale, quavering neurotic boys * (I refuse to call them "men") who, while fumbling in their pockets for matches, and opening their cigarette cases with shaky, nicotine-stained fingers, dare to tell me that cigars are bad for the health—they are merely pitiable. Anyone who maintains that one medium-sized cigar every two weeks is more harmful than a pack of cigarettes a day is flying in the face of logical reasoning, mathematics, and known facts, and is not even worth arguing with. My little weakness is held to be "something that just isn't done," and therefore undesirable. But it is done: I do it.

The advantages of being a cigar-smoker far outweigh the disadvantages. Cigars have all the good qualities, and only a few of the bad ones, of cigarettes. For instance, cigarettes give you "something to do with your hands." So do cigars; but, whereas cigarettes only occupy one hand, it takes two, and sometimes even three hands to keep a good cigar under control. Cigars are soothing and relaxing; (the beginner should take care not to relax on the floor). No one could stand too many cigars in succession; therefore, the danger of becoming a slave to the habit is slight. And they certainly separate the sheep from the goats as far as friends are concerned: only the most faithful and loyal of friends will venture to be seen in public with a cigar-smoking female. (I admit it was rather a shock to discover that I hadn't a true friend in the world; however I'm glad to be rid of them—the hypocrites!)

But the best reason—the reason without which all the others would be as useless as a well at the bottom of a lake—the culminating triumph of a reason, resulting from years of torturing self-analysis and mental research—is a simple one.

I enjoy them!!

Care to join me?





Even in this high school essay, Atwood displays a keen awareness of the sexual-political freight attached to everyday items and gestures. In her dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale, Atwood's enslaved protagonist describes, with an anthropologist's curiosity, the high-heeled shoes worn by tourists as "delicate instruments of torture. The women teeter on their spiked feet as if on stilts, but off balance; their backs arch at the waist, thrusting the buttocks out."

* In Atwood's novel The Edible Woman (1969), we're introduced to Duncan: a pale, 26-year-old (he looks 15), "compulsive neurotic," cigarette-smoking "boy," who delivers such garden-variety pronouncements as, "The only thing about laundromats … is that you're always finding other people's pubic hairs in the washers."

This sort of breezy commentary on social convention developed into one of the more provocative tones of Atwood's adult voice.

1956—AND FOR EVER

( CIRCA 1956, AGE 16–17 )

There is no room for giants on this earth

The petty people swaggar, strut, and preen,

Gathering gold with avaricious claws.

All thoughts except the trivial wilt and die;

True joy has gone, there is but shallow mirth;

The rich are worthless, and sharp envy green

Moves them to cram still more their full-filled paws;

The poor are only born to toil and cry.*

* In The Handmaid's Tale, society's most oppressed are forced to work at toxic-waste dumps, "the way they used to use up old women, in Russia, sweeping dirt."

THE ENGLISH LESSON

( 1957, AGE 17 )

Miss Murdock adjusted her thick, steel-rimmed glasses in front of the mirror. She regarded the reflection before her: her own familiar shapeless face with its wispy frame of brownish-gray hair (those wisps would never stay in place—she had ceased to try); the green leather armchair in the corner; the legs of Miss Spencer, the History teacher, who was dozing by the window with her shoes off; and the mirror on the opposite wall that reflected her own reflection. If there were three mirrors, she thought, I would see a whole line of Miss Murdocks, one after the other, all moving together like puppets. She wondered idly why Miss Spencer, who was fifty-six if a day, wore red nail-polish on her toes. She dabbed powder on her biscuity cheeks with her fluttery, irresolute hands, applied her lipstick (unevenly, as usual), in a thick, dark line and blotted most of it off, twitched her pearls and flicked a few crinkly hairs from her collar. I really don't know why I bother, she thought; struggle, struggle for survival like an amoeba in a glass dish, without purpose, without direction. Miss Spencer stirred in her sleep as the door wheezed shut.

Outside the Lady Teachers' Room, Miss Murdock plodded down the hall with her habitual wavering gait. There was a time, far back, when she had marched erect—shoulders back, chin up, toes pointing straight ahead—but it was too much effort now. The bell went, and students spurted into the hall. Where was she going? Where? Oh yes—Room 6, 10B English—her worst class. Without anticipation, without enthusiasm, without fear, practically without thinking, she would teach grammar rules for half an hour to 10B; then lunch, then classes, then another night and another day. I am a dried-up well, she thought, with dry dead moss around the edges.

She reached her classroom. Everything was as usual. The swell of noisy talking, the muffled cries of "Here comes the sheep!!" suddenly stilling as she entered, her own feeble, vacant smile, her bleated half-plea, half-command to open books, all the same, day after day, for ever and ever, world without end. Mechanically, she began to take up the homework, even though she knew four-fifths of the class had not done it.

"John and I (was, were) going to the store."

Where was John now? Is there a heaven? She heard her own words, made familiar by memory, coming from afar: "Not yet, John; I want a career first*; I want to finish college, and go to Europe for a year; maybe work on a newspaper. But perhaps in a few years…." And then the war and good-bye. And then the letters—ten, fifteen, twenty of them, a line of letters—a line that ceased abruptly, to be followed, it seemed a minute later, by one more—one more letter, edged in black. She had cried then. She never cried now.

A boy in the back row slipped a note across the aisle. A girl tried not to giggle. Miss Murdock ignored them. She realized that her pupils did not respect her for her laxness, her mental laxness that sagged like the ring of fat about her waist and the flabby, freckle-covered muscles at the backs of her arms. She tried to tell herself that it was not good to force children to pay attention, that their interest would develop spontaneously in time, but she felt uneasily that this attitude was just a not-too-effective excuse for her laziness.

"I (will, shall) write a letter to-night."

To write. To write had been to live. To write she had saved and scrimped, scrimped and saved, rejected the bright, gay clothes she had once been so fond of, put herself through college, hating her poverty, waiting for the day she would be famous…. She could not pinpoint the exact moment when her resolution had deserted her*. It had flowed from her in days of drudgery at the office of the newspaper that had hired her, in nights of remembering, in rejection slips from weekly magazines. Finally she had clutched the once despised security around her and fled to the sheltering shadow of the local high school….. fled from the limelight of life to the semi-shade of a slow death. This fertile cultivated ground was to her a flat, sterile plain, devoid of life, productive only of a monthly pay-cheque. The meaning of her life had seeped through the sand, and she was left wandering in a desert between the dawn that would never come and the sun that had already set.

Miss Murdock sighed. Her class was doing its utmost to be annoying, she reflected. She smiled her feeble smile and continued with the lesson.

"He (ate, eat) his lunch, (which, who) was very good."

Lunch. In five minutes—no, four—the bell would ring for noon-hour dismissal. In her mind's eye, she saw herself descending the stairs to the cafeteria, in the faded print dress that looked like a housecoat and didn't fit; she saw herself buying her sandwich and coffee and sitting down opposite Miss Spencer in the Teachers' Dining Room; she heard Miss Spencer chirp something about the weather, and saw herself smiling her weak smile—smiling vacantly as she watched the coffee dribble down the side of the cup, smiling and smiling through the days of darkening shade, for ever.

* Even though Atwood grew up during the 1950s, "when marriage was seen as the only desirable goal" for a woman, her parents did not pressure her to marry, she once told Joyce Carol Oates in a New York Times interview.

* Rennie in Bodily Harm once wanted to be a serious reporter but finds herself writing more and more fluff. She describes a desertion of will that caused her to see her "ambitions … as illusions."

Literary critic Clifton Fadiman remarks that in Atwood's story "The Man from Mars," the author "never raises her voice, yet the desired effect of mingled pathos and irony registers perfectly." Passages from "The English Lesson" have not yet achieved this level of understatement, but "A Cliché for January" (see page 10) seems an early experiment in such restraint.

A CLICHÉ FOR JANUARY

( 1959, AGE 19 )

Damn, she thought, as she climbed the last step. Mrs. Carter.

She dropped her bus ticket into her purse and fumbled for it, to give herself time to think. I could pretend not to see her—no—too late for that—or get off at the next stop—she weighed fifteen minutes in the rain against Mrs. Carter, and Mrs. Carter won. Bus too empty—can't sit somewhere else. She's beaming at me—she knows I see her. Well, here's for it. Colours flying high for the good of the cause.

Mrs. Carter's smile broadened as she approached. Your smile always reminds me vaguely of a halitosis ad*, she thought, or one of those little back-pages-of-the-newspaper ones about false teeth. She gave herself an internal twist, and felt the pattern click into place.

—"Oh, hello, Mrs. Carter, how are you?"

—"Well, Diane, how are you?"

—"Just fine, thank you," as she sat down.

Slight pause. The acrid smell of damp wool rose from her coat in the warmth of the bus. Think, you fool. The inevitable topic.

—Its real nasty weather to-day, said Mrs. Carter. You must have got real wet. On days when its storming like this I always say how lucky I am cause we're right outside a stop and I can wait till I see it coming, you know, and just run out and get it. But you have to wait, don't you. It must be just terrible on days like this."

—Oh, it isn't too bad. I don't like the drizzle, but I like sliding on the ice if I'm alone and have boots on.

She felt Mrs. Carter twitch at the word "sliding", and draw back slightly. Watch it, she thought. Keep to the surface, damn it.

—How is your dear mother? I see her at most of the Home and School meetings, you know, when I go that is. Your little brother's in Grade nine now isn't he? How they grow up! My Robert, he's in Grade 12 now and I can hardly believe it.

Why don't you call him Boop? All his friends do—I mean its done. But of course, Robert is so much more distinguished.

Mrs. Carter was staring vaguely at a large pink placard advertising girdles. She said, in a somewhat softer voice:

—"Seems like just yesterday you and Myrna was in Grade 12 together."

Myrna.

What did you do with yourself, Myrna? You were really quite clever in Grade 12. You used to do things, too; I remember those drawings you always made in your margins. They were good. The teachers didn't like it, though.

Her feet were getting uncomfortably warm inside her flight boots. I hate the smell of damp feet in flight boots, especially on buses, she thought. She took off her gloves.

Silence. Two minutes of silence while we take off our gloves and remember the dead.

I wish we could take off our boots too, and slide on the watery ice with our bare feet. But that wouldn't be nice. She thought of Mrs. Carter on the ice with no boots and pink feet like the girdle ad and smiled with the far corner of her mouth.

The half-anxious, half brittle voice which rippled the image was hardly Mrs. Carter's. It sounded as if it were being strained through a seive.

—You know that Myrna's—married—now?

Yes, I know that Myrna's married.

—Yes! Last month, wasn't it? It must have been a lot of excitement!

Mrs. Carter relaxed.* Thinks I don't know. Yes, I know.

—She worked for a while, you know, but I guess every girl wants to get married sooner or later, and she really wasn't all that keen on her job…. Dave is really such a nice boy… she trailed off.

That "nice" is in red neon capitals, of course. No, it would be better in italics, or small black type in a letter to the manufacturer of a patent cough medicine beginning "I shall always be grateful for the relief…."

A new gush. "We're really so happy…. it was a lovely wedding", in a minor key. Then, with a pathetic attempt at condescension:

"You're still going to school, aren't you?"

—Yes, College.

—Well, that's very nice … though I don't know—for a woman—'course men can always use an education for their life work, you know, but you can't learn to cook no matter how many books you read." She squeezed out a parody of her usual laugh.

"Yes, I suppose that's so." Keep up the front; good girl.

There was a longer interval; the bus lurched through a puddle.

Suddenly she was aware that Mrs. Carter was crying.* Her eyes were closed and she was sucking her lip, her hands loose, her whole body slack against the seat.

My God, she thought, and felt an outward surge … Mrs. Carter Mrs. Carter, there's nothing I can … your self-created pattern … you wanted … She got up. [… ?]*

Mrs. Carter opened her eyes weakly. She made an effort:

—Its been so nice talking to you, Diane. Say hello to your mother for me, won't you?"

Outside it was still raining, in heavy misty drops. The snow was melting rapidly. She stood with her feet in the cool slush-filled gutter and listened to the gush of the sewer beside her.

The water said pity pity pretty pretty pity as it trickled down the drain.*

* Atwood takes special pleasure in satirizing the banality of commerce. In The Edible Woman,Marian works for a market research firm and must survey consumer response to such advertising phrases as "deep-down manly flavor."

* "This is the pregnancy tip-off," explains the author.



* "The pregnancy is why Mrs. C. is crying," explains the author.



* This paragraph in the manuscript is so heavily revised that even the author finds it impossible to decipher completely.

* Atwood shows continual curiosity about words, their sounds and the way they tumble over one another to make meaning. "Waste not want not," Offred writes in The Handmaid's Tale, and then proceeds to examine the maxim afresh: "I am not being wasted. Why do I want?" In Bodily Harm, Rennie recalls that at age 8 she thought a "molester was someone who caught moles."

Margaret Atwood

Roy Blount, Jr., at about age 16

roy blount, jr.

G ROWING UP IN D ECATUR , Georgia, Roy Blount, Jr., fantasized about a place where "movies and the federal government and magazines came from and where they argued about books." As early as high school, he had clear sight of his vocation as a literary humorist, but after graduating from college in 1963 he discovered that he'd overestimated the need for his services. "This was partly because I was not as good at Humor as I had been in high school and partly because of the historical moment."

Eventually, however, he would rise to become one of the country's foremost wags. The author of more than a half-dozen published books of fiction, essays, and memoir, including What Men Don't Tell Women (1984), First Hubby (1990), and Be Sweet: A Conditional Love Story (1998), Blount's work has also appeared in scores of magazines. His career, in one critical appraisal, has been compared to Mark Twain's.

Blount's writing style is highly personal, tangential, allusive, and on easy speaking terms with literary tradition (one Blount essay makes the case for Walt Whitman as a locker-room sports reporter). Although he was born in Indianapolis, in 1941, he spent most of his childhood in Decatur and plays up the southern elements of his voice, which is at times homey, genteel, or mockingly crude. Appropriately, in view of our interests here, his writing has been called "at once adult and adolescent." It is also often extremely funny, as the following remarks explaining his disappointment in his own juvenilia confirm:

Maybe my mother saved the wrong things. I know she threw away all my Mad magazines because she found them too erotic. Or maybe I should blame my children: they got into my box of juvenilia, picked out all the magical passages, copied them in their own hands and burned the originals. At any rate, I am too principled to pass their surviving early work off as my own.

So I represent myself with highlights of my earliest journalism, largely fictional. I was sixteen and seventeen, writing two columns ("Roy's Noise" and "Dear Diary by Joe Crutch") and various other things for the Decatur High School Scribbler. You would be in a better position to appreciate these items if you had known Mrs. Ormston and Kenny McNeely, as my readers then did. Mrs. Ormston was the physics teacher, determined to catch up with Sputnik. Kenny McNeely looked like Opie only round.

Here also, from my senior year (Class of '59), is the first thing of mine to appear in a national publication (The Beta Club Journal). This apologia for not playing varsity football strikes me as overly self-deprecatory, in retrospect, and I fear that it may provoke glib theories as to why my first book, written fifteen years later, was about hanging out with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet I submit it, selflessly.

(Ah. It just now hits me that I am older than the writer of that book by more years than he was older than the Scribbler writer. Never mind. I'll be all right.)

I might mention that if you are a juvenile writer, and on reading these selections you feel you have not yet attained this level of sophistication, and therefore you despair of ever developing into an author of sufficient stature to be included in an anthology of juvenilia, you should bear in mind that these are the best things I could find. The worst, and even the next worst, are less promising than anything you or anyone else has ever written. Nothing could persuade me to share with you any of my extremely long 1958 Christmas poem, for instance, beyond this representative couplet:

As a Frenchman would say, "bon grief"—

We've nearly forgotten to herald Greg Moncrief.

I must have thought that anything was possible.

If on the other hand you are a youngster who feels that you personally would never consent to the publication of anything as immature as these writings even now, much less once you have reached the height of your powers, my response is this:

Yeah, sure. You wish.

SCIENCE FAIR IS MISERABLE FLOP

(1958, AGE 16)

The annual Science Fair was held on March 5th, 6th, and 7th, and was acclaimed by one and all as a miserable failure. All of the projects turned out to be either fakes or not good enough, and no one had a good time. In fact, during the scuffle following the disqualification of Elaine Porter's project, an ultrasonic high frequency fordomatic grunch, for the fourth straight year (this disqualification and ultimate brawl has become an annual occasion and cupcakes and punch are usually served afterward);* Mrs. Hammet received a nasty gash on her forehead and four biology students and an as yet unidentified bystander were trampled to death. Also, one of the judges was blown up when someone crammed a cherry bomb into his ear after he went to sleep.

Among projects that figured in the judging for* awards was an invisible small-mouth bass which Ronnie Shutley had bred by crossing a grizzly bear and the common garden pea. (Crossing a grizzly bear is not advisable for the amateur.) Of course the judges had to take Ronnie's word for the fact that the fish was there.

Joan Givens was about to be awarded the grand prize for her excellent study of Neanderthal Man when the bulk of her project turned out to be Gordon Cranford watching a butterfly.

Jean Fell had what looked like an excellent project coming along. She put two mice in a cage and fed one of them sauerkraut, orange Kool-Aid, and creole limas.

First prize was awarded to a new student, Nikolai Kopek. Nikolai constructed a very nice earth satellite. (We regret to state, however, that Nikolai was not present when the decisions of the judges were announced. It seems the F.B.I. wanted to ask him a few questions.)