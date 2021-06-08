The Truth About White Lies
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Truth About White Lies

by Olivia A Cole

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549166006

USD: $24.98  /  CAD: $30.98

ON SALE: March 8th 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Coming Of Age

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover
For fans of I'm Not Dying with You Tonight, this gripping YA novel digs into the historical and present-day effects of white supremacy and the depths of privilege. 

Shania never thinks much about being white. But after her beloved grandmother passes, she moves to the gentrifying town of Blue Rock and is thrust into Bard, the city's wealthiest private school. At Bard, race is both invisible and hypervisible, and Shania's new friends are split on what they see. There's Catherine, the school's queen bee, who unexpectedly takes Shania under her wing. Then there's Prescott, the golden boy who seems perfect…except for the disturbing rumors about an altercation he had with a Black student who left the school. 

But Prescott isn't the only one with secrets. As Shania grieves for the grandmother she idolized, she realizes her family roots stretch far back into Blue Rock's history. When the truth comes to light, Shania will have to make a choice and face the violence of her silence. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews