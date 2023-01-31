The House on Sunrise Lagoon: Sam Makes a Splash

From acclaimed author Nicole Melleby comes a cheerful, uplifting story of family and belonging, the first in new series perfect for fans of the Vanderbeekers and the Penderwicks.



If you want to get to know eleven-year-old Samantha Ali-O’Connor, you need to know three things:



One, she isn’t the only one of her siblings who is adopted, but she is the only one whose name isn't inspired by the ocean.



Two, she and Harbor always compete with each other to be the best Oldest Sibling—and just about everything else.



And three, she is determined to prove she's a real Ali-O'Connor by taking over the family business, repairing and chartering boats.



Except there's a Capital-P Problem: Her mothers have been Serious Whispering about selling the business before summer's end! Sam needs to come up with a plan, quick, before Harbor finds out. And before Sam loses her chance to inherit the business and be an Ali-O'Connor forever.