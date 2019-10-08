

As a rookie head coach leading a franchise that, though on a steady climb upwards, had largely been dismissed by the sports media, NBA fans had low expectations for Nick Nurse and his Toronto Raptors. But what those naysayers didn’t realize was that Nurse had spent the past thirty years proving himself at every level of the game, from youth programs and college ball, to the NBA G League and Britain’s upstart amateur circuit. While few coaches have taken such a circuitous path to the pro basketball’s promise land, the journey-which began at Carroll Keumper High in rural Iowa-forged a coach who proved to be as unshakable as he is personable.



On the road, he is now known to bring his guitar for late-night Cash and Dylan sessions. In the locker room, he’s steadfast and even-keeled regardless of the score. On the court, he pulls out old school, underrated plays with astounding success. A rookie in name but a veteran in attitude, Nurse is seemingly above the chaos of the game and, with only 82 contests on his resumé-has established, incredibly, as one of the NBA’s most promising head coaches.



Now, in this revealing new book – which will be equal parts personal memoir, leadership manifesto, and philosophical meditation – Nurse tells his own incredibly story, while also whisking readers inside the Raptor’s locker room and coach’s office for an intimate study of the team culture he has built and promises to substation. As much for readers of Ray Dalio as for fans of John Wooden and Pat Summit, the result promises to become necessary for anyone looking to forge their own path to success.



