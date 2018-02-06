Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cold Iron
A young mage-in-training takes up the sword and is unwittingly pulled into a violent political upheaval, in the first book of this epic fantasy trilogy by Miles Cameron, author of The Red Knight.
Aranthur is a promising young mage. But the world is not safe and after a confrontation leaves him no choice but to display his skill with a blade, Aranthur is instructed to train under a renowned Master of Swords.
During his intensive training he begins to question the bloody life he’s chosen. And while studying under the Master, he finds himself thrown into the middle of a political revolt that will impact everyone he’s come to know.
To protect his friends, Arnathur will be forced to decide if he can truly follow the Master of Swords into a life of violence and cold-hearted commitment to the blade.
Masters & Mages
For more from Miles Cameron, check out:
The Traitor Son Cycle
The Red Knight
The Fell Sword
The Dread Wyrm
The Plague of Swords
The Fall of Dragons
"Utterly, utterly brilliant. A masterclass in how to write modern fantasy - world building, characters, plot and pacing, all perfectly blended. Miles Cameron is at the top of his game."—John Gwynne, author of The Faithful and the Fallen series
"Cold Iron is fantastic. It shimmers like a well-honed sword blade."—Anna Smith Spark, author of The Court of Broken Knives
"I cannot recommend the Traitor Son Cycle enough... amazing."—SF Signal on The Fell Sword
"The Red Knight is an excellent debut... [It] will only get better as the series progresses... You will be won by the intricate story and sophisticated world building."—Fantasy Book Critic on The Red Knight
"Promising historical fantasy debut featuring an expansive cast, an engaging plot, and a detailed eye for combat."—The Ranting Dragon on The Red Knight
"Literate, intelligent, and well-thoughtout...a pleasingly complex and greatly satisfying novel."—SFF World on The Red Knight
"A rousing read."—SF Signal on The Red Knight