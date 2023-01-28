Free shipping on orders $35+

Random Illustrated Facts
A Collection of Curious, Weird, and Totally Not Boring Things to Know

by Mike Lowery

Oct 31, 2017

208 Pages

workman-publishing-company

9781523501861

Nonfiction / Reference / Trivia

Did you know that Napoleon was once attacked by rabbits? Or that the Mars Rover sang itself “Happy Birthday”? How about the odd ingredient Civil War soldiers used to make coffee?

Trivia meets its match. From Jupiter’s diamond showers to why pirates wore eye patches to the delightful link between dancing goats and the discovery of coffee, this collection of obscure and fascinating facts is brought to you by Mike Lowery, an illustrator and connoisseur of the offbeat. Featuring four gatefolds and hundreds of infographic webs that connect the trivia in dozens of surprising ways, it’s a little book that delivers endless delight.  
 

