Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

American Anarchy
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

American Anarchy

The Epic Struggle between Immigrant Radicals and the US Government at the Dawn of the Twentieth Century

by Michael Willrich

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $25.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $25.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 31, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Oct 31, 2023

Page Count

528 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541616677

Genre

Nonfiction / History / United States / 20th Century

Description

A timely new history of America’s anarchist movement and the government’s tireless efforts to destroy it 
 
In the early twentieth century, anarchists like Emma Goldman and Alexander Berkman championed a radical vision of a world without states, laws, or private property. Militant and sometimes violent, anarchists were heroes to many working-class immigrants. But to many others, anarchism was a terrifyingly foreign ideology. Determined to crush it, government officials launched a decades-long “war on anarchy,” a brutal program of spying, censorship, and deportation that set the foundations of the modern surveillance state. The lawyers who came to the anarchists’ defense advanced groundbreaking arguments for free speech and due process, inspiring the emergence of the civil liberties movement. American Anarchy tells the gripping tale of the anarchists, their allies, and their enemies, showing how their battles over freedom and power still shape our public life.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less