The Feiner Points of Leadership
The 50 Basic Laws That Will Make People Want to Perform Better for You
There’s no mistaking what a great leader does. The real challenge is to know how it’s done. Understanding the nuances of putting leadership into action has long been the specialty of Michael Feiner, the former chief people officer at Pepsi-Cola and current management professor at Columbia Graduate School of Business. Now, in this hands-on, plain-speaking, practical guide, Feiner shares his hard-won expertise and gives you detailed solutions to the everyday problems of leadership. “The Feiner Points of Leadership” offers fifty insightful laws covering everything from managing tough bosses and difficult subordinates, to dealing with uncooperative colleagues, to overcoming resistance to corporate change. Based on Feiner’s experiences as an aspiring executive, senior leader, and management consultant, “The Feiner Points” shows you that leadership has little to do with grand strategies or personal charisma.Read More
Edition: Unabridged
