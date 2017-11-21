Our Band Could Be Your Life





Among the bands profiled: Mission of Burma, Butthole Surfers, The Minutemen, Sonic Youth, Black Flag, Big Black, Hüsker Dü, Fugazi, Minor Threat, Mudhoney, The Replacements, Beat Happening, and Dinosaur Jr.





Black Flag – read by Dave Longstreth (Dirty Projectors)The Minutemen -read by Jeff Tweedy (Wilco)Mission of Burma -read by author Jonathan FranzenMinor Threat -read by Laura Jane Grace (Against Me)Hüsker Dü – read by Colin Meloy (Decemberists)Replacements – read by Jon Wurster (Superchunk, Mountain Goats, Bob Mould Band, The Best Show radio show)Sonic Youth – read by Merrill Garbus (Tune-Yards)Butthole Surfers – read by comedian Fred ArmisenBig Black -read by Corey Taylor (Slipknot)Dinosaur Jr -read by Sharon Van EttenFugazi -read by Michael AzerradMudhoney – read by Phil Elverum (Mount Eerie)Beat Happening – read by Stephin Merritt (Magnetic Fields)

This is the story of the musical revolution that happened right under the nose of the Reagan Eighties–when a small but sprawling network of bands, labels, fanzines, radio stations, and other subversives reenergized American rock with punk rock’s do-it-yourself credo and created music that was deeply personal, often brilliant, always challenging, and immensely influential. This sweeping chronicle of music, politics, drugs, fear, loathing, and faith has been recognized as an indie rock classic in its own right.Narrators for this special audiobook edition and the chapters they read include: