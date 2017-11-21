Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Our Band Could Be Your Life

Scenes from the American Indie Underground, 1981-1991

This is the story of the musical revolution that happened right under the nose of the Reagan Eighties–when a small but sprawling network of bands, labels, fanzines, radio stations, and other subversives reenergized American rock with punk rock’s do-it-yourself credo and created music that was deeply personal, often brilliant, always challenging, and immensely influential. This sweeping chronicle of music, politics, drugs, fear, loathing, and faith has been recognized as an indie rock classic in its own right.

Among the bands profiled: Mission of Burma, Butthole Surfers, The Minutemen, Sonic Youth, Black Flag, Big Black, Hüsker Dü, Fugazi, Minor Threat, Mudhoney, The Replacements, Beat Happening, and Dinosaur Jr.

Narrators for this special audiobook edition and the chapters they read include:
Black Flag – read by Dave Longstreth (Dirty Projectors)The Minutemen -read by Jeff Tweedy (Wilco)Mission of Burma -read by author Jonathan FranzenMinor Threat -read by Laura Jane Grace (Against Me)Hüsker Dü – read by Colin Meloy (Decemberists)Replacements – read by Jon Wurster (Superchunk, Mountain Goats, Bob Mould Band, The Best Show radio show)Sonic Youth – read by Merrill Garbus (Tune-Yards)Butthole Surfers – read by comedian Fred ArmisenBig Black -read by Corey Taylor (Slipknot)Dinosaur Jr -read by Sharon Van EttenFugazi -read by Michael AzerradMudhoney – read by Phil Elverum (Mount Eerie)Beat Happening – read by Stephin Merritt (Magnetic Fields)
Genre: Nonfiction / Music / Genres & Styles / Rock

On Sale: May 21st 2019

Price: $24.98 / $32.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549115998

Edition: Unabridged

