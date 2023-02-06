Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Scandalous Confessions of Lydia Bennet, Witch
The Scandalous Confessions of Lydia Bennet, Witch

by Melinda Taub

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

A sparkling, witchy reimagining of Pride and Prejudice, told from the perspective of the troublesome and—according to her—much-maligned youngest Bennet sister, Lydia.

In this exuberant reimagining of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Lydia Bennet puts pen to paper to relate the real events and aftermath of the classic story from her own perspective. Some facts are well known: Mrs. Bennet suffers from her nerves; Mr. Bennet suffers from Mrs. Bennet, and all five daughters suffer from an estate that is entailed only to male heirs.

But Lydia also suffers from entirely different concerns: her best-loved sister Kitty is really a barn cat, and Wickham is every bit as wicked as the world believes him to be, but what else would you expect from a demon? And if you think Mr. Darcy was uptight about dancing etiquette, wait till you see how he reacts to witchcraft. Most of all, Lydia has yet to learn that when you’re a witch, promises have power . . .

Full of enchantment, intrigue, danger, and boundless magic, The Scandalous Confessions of Lydia Bennet, Witch, has all the irreverent wit, strength, and romance of Pride and Prejudice—while offering a highly unexpected redemption for the wildest Bennet sister.

PRAISE FOR STILL STAR-CROSSED
 
"A perfect blend of the intimate and the epic, the story both honors its origin and works in its own right."—Kirkus Reviews
"Full of secrets, duels, and duplicity, this novel brings a joyous ending to a once-tragic tale. The period details of costume and custom greatly enhance the story's realism, and the quick-moving action will keep readers both alert and entranced." —School Library Journal
