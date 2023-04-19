Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Sky Gazing
A Guide to the Moon, Sun, Planets, Stars, Eclipses, and Constellations
Description
The sun, moon, stars, and planets have been a source of wonder for as long as humans have lived on earth.
In this highly visual guide to observing the sky with the naked eye, kids aged 9–14 will delve into the science behind what they see. This captivating book offers a tour of our solar system and deep space, explaining how objects like Earth’s moon were formed and introducing the “why” behind phenomena such as eclipses, northern lights, and meteor showers. Sky gazers will learn how to find and observe planets — no binoculars or telescopes required — and star charts will show them how to spot constellations through the seasons and in both hemispheres.
Activities include tracking the cycles of the sun and moon and observing the sky during daylight hours or on a cloudy night. Includes profiles of professional astronomers and sidebars on space technology and current issues, such as light pollution.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
What's Inside
Praise
"Packed with fun activities and fascinating facts, Sky Gazing is perfect for sharing with kids or letting them enjoy on their own. By inviting us outside to look up in wonder, Sky Gazing inspires our best defense against the continued growth of light pollution and the loss of natural night: a love for the sky gained by knowing it firsthand. You couldn’t ask for a better guide to that experience than Meg Thacher’s marvelous book."
— Paul Bogard, author of The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light
“This title is a bonanza for upper-elementary or middle school independent reading, especially for students with an interest in the sciences.”
— School Library Journal, starred review
